Jeff Jarrett Says He’s Signed His Last Talent Contract On AEW Dynamite, Wants World Title

Jeff Jarrett has announced that he’s signed his last talent contract and has his sights on the AEW World Championship. Jarrett came out to make his big career announced on Wednesday night’s show and talked about his history in the wrestling business. He talked about whether it was time for the Last Outlaw to ride off into the sunset before saying “Hell no” and announcing that he had re-signed with the company in what will be his final talent contract.

Jarrett then said that he wanted gold and not the tag team titles or trios titles, and said he wanted to be in next week’s Casino Gauntlet match. He then announced that his New Year’s Resolution was to win the AEW World Championship.