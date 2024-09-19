wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Goes After Hangman Page On AEW Dynamite, Vows To Take Him Out
Jeff Jarrett’s war with Hangman Page isn’t over, with Jarrett vowing to kick Page’s ass on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Page corner Tony Schiavone in the ring, threatening him over his support of Swerve Strickland. That brought Jarrett down to the ring to make the save as he brawled with Page.
Page nearly hit the Buckshot Lariat before security got between the two men. Jarrett got on the mike and said Page wasn’t going to touch Schiavone, and that he would kick Page’s ass if it’s the last thing he does in his career:
Thank goodness Jeff Jarrett came out to stop Hangman Adam Page!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2024
"Somehow, some way, some place the Last Outlaw is gonna kick your ass!"
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2024
