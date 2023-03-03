Jeff Jarrett Says He, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh May Chase AEW Trios Titles

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal are competing for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Revolution, and he’s teased a run at the Trios titles as well. Jarrett and Lethal will be part of the four-way match for The Gunn’s AEW World Tag Team Championship at Sunday’s PPV. During an interview with CatchNewz, Jarrett discussed his and Lethal’s strategy for the match and more, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his strategy for the match: “So let me ask you something, my friend. Why would I tell you my strategy when the match hasn’t taken place? I would say — I said this recently in a comment — me and Jay Lethal have more shower time than those folks have ring time. The Acclaimed don’t have much experience, but they do have more experience than The Gunns… but the strategy, like the Last Outlaw has done for the last 37 years, is to always outsmart them.”

On if Satnam could be a tag champion with them: “You never know. Me and Jay are the tag team. Maybe we add Satnam to the mix and find a trios title, that’s up our alley. I think that’s a very real possibility somewhere down the line.”

