Jeff Jarrett Thinks The nWo Was A Bigger Brand Than WCW

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the longevity of the NWO, it being bigger than the WCW brand and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the longevity of the NWO: “I feel like as hot as DX was, the brand of the — at that time, the WWF, always overshadowed everything. Always. At WCW, they positioned the nWo as the brand. And the angle in the story, obviously, but I think that’s the longevity and that’s what completely set it apart. You really did see Hogan, Hall, and Nash, quote-unquote ‘three WWF guys’ It was like the brand. For that matter, you don’t see many WCW shirts either, you know. Bloodline, DX, or WCW shirts. You see that NWO shirt, and I think it was just because it was earmarked as a brand.”

On Kenny Omega being back: “Which is a blessing for all involved. And I don’t know the exact ins and outs but man, his — and I won’t even do it justice. It was more than a health scare. That situation — again, I won’t do it justice. But for him to come back and match one, literally match one? That was amazing. That’s all I’ll say. He is a once in a lifetime professional wrestler. I won’t say just paid his dues over the years. But man, this ain’t his first rodeo, for him to come back on that stage and have that intensity? Hats off to him, man. I am certainly glad he is back in the active role of AEW wrestler.”

