Jeff Jarrett On His Connection With Taylor Swift: ‘Can’t Say Enough Good Things About Her’

Jeff Jarrett recently talked about his association with Taylor Swift, praising the pop megastar’s talent and his experiences with her. Jarrett has spoken before about his family’s connection to Swift, who had his daughters appearing in her music video for her 2010 hit “2010.” He was asked about Swift in a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Swift’s success and coming from his hometime: “The Swifties questions never stop. She’s done quite well for herself, wouldn’t you say? No, to start off, I really can’t say enough good things about Taylor because I’ve known her 15 years, or god, longer than that. The story is that she was born in Pennsylvania, but her father and her mother and her brother all moved to my hometown of Hendersonville, Tennessee, to really give Music City a shot. She was a young girl with an enormous dream, to be a singer-songwriter, and she came to town and started knocking on doors, and she knocked on enough doors.”

On Swift spending time with his family after his first wife passed away: “The first connection was, Bill, you know my first wife passed away from breast cancer. Going through a really tough time, that would be ‘06, and her first album, Tim McGraw and her first single had really just taken off, but it was right around Christmas time, and at that time, I had three young girls. Taylor wanted to come over during Christmas time and just kind of play with her guitar. She just kind of came over and just planned on playing a few songs for my wife and the girls, and it was a weekend right before Christmas.

“[We had] family friends, Taylor went to the same school system, she lived literally a mile from my house. She just started playing some songs, and I kind of will never forget it. A lot going on in my life at the time, personally, [with my] wife, who was very, very sick, and three kids, and then on the professional side, TNA, just a lot of responsibility. So I can’t say that I sat around and listened to the songs, but she ended up staying three or four hours and played, and by the time the thing was over, there was probably 30 or 40 people in the house. It was really cool. That in a lot of ways endeared her to the family, and she just stayed connected with the family through Jill’s passing. After Jill’s passing, there were oftentimes that she would call and say, ‘Hey, I want to bake cookies with the girls,’ or, ‘I want to take them over to the house.’ The story goes that she was my babysitter. I can truthfully say that she was never on the payroll. [laughs]”