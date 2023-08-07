Jeff Jarrett On His Family’s Friendship With Taylor Swift, Daughters Appearing In Music Video

Taylor Swift is a friend to Jeff Jarrett’s family, and Jarrett recently talked about their relationship with pop megastar. The AEW star spoke with talkSPORT about how Swift used to babysit his kids and how his daughters appeared in the video for Swift’s hit “Mine” off of her 2010 album Speak Now. You can see the highlights below:

On knowing Swift: “She’s from Hendersonville – a friend of the family. There was a recent tweet that resurfaced and people were like ‘is that photoshopped?’ And I’m like ‘who’s going to go out of their way to photoshop Taylor in my house playing the piano?'”

On Jarrett’s daughters appearing in Swift’s “Mine” music video: “It’s amazing. There’s a video called ‘Mine’, my daughters are in the video! Did you hear about her making an earthquake in Seattle? You think about a girl – she went to the same high school that my kids went to. You just kinda put that in context and wow!”