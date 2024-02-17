Jeff Jarrett Recalls Petey Williams Mimicking Scott Steiner, If He Had Arguments With Booker T In TNA

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a disagreement he had with Booker T in TNA while covering the Against All Odds PPV from 2009. You can check out some highlights below:

On Petey Williams pretending to be Scott Steiner in 2009: “Well, Big Poppa Pump and Little Petey Pump. It was — you know, I don’t want to draw this analogy, but I think you’ll do know where I’m going with this. Sting and Darby have a kind of unique chemistry. Well backstage — obviously, Scott is into working out and building his body through the years. So what’s Petey? You know, I think when Petey, when he got away from wrestling, what did he do? He’s a personal trainer.

“So they had a good relationship on, I’ll call it bodybuilding, to begin with. But my point is, they had a real-life relationship backstage, which I think is necessary for their chemistry. I thought they had great chemistry on camera, and I thought it played well when when he — that picture when he bleached out his goatee and his look and all that. They were an entertaining duo, I thought. I mean, very entertaining.”

On an argument he had with Booker T over his getting involved in an angle in 2009: “I don’t have any recollection of Booker and me having — I’ll call it a personal argument, disagreement, having words — in our entire career. Has Booker ever been — and I hate to use the word afraid, but that’s just not our relationship. He would come up to me, not just about his stuff, on anybody’s stuff. ‘Hey Jeff, can I have a word with you? Let’s talk about this.’ ‘Hey, man. Why don’t we do this, this, and this?’ I always showed him the respect and heard it out. And he’s creative. He cares, he had passion.

“I think once he got to TNA and was there long enough, I think the reality’s that we weren’t the WWE. And I think sometimes Booker came to work and — look, he always did what we asked. And he worked hard, but I think the bloom was off. And I think he was ready to go when it was time to go. But Booker is a passionate guy. And to this day he will, in a positive way, light somebody up with his opinion. And his reason for doing that is, he wants a better product. He loves wrestling, period. I mean, look at Reality Of Wrestling. I mean, it’s a force. What is it, almost a million YouTube subscribers? And everything that goes with it; that to me is a testament that Booker is invested in the business in more ways than just wanting to be Booker T. He’s always been that way. He wants to dive into the business totally.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.