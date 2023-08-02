Jeff Jarrett Previews Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Match, Talks 200th Episode Milestone

Jeff Jarrett is in trios action against The Elite on tonight’s Dynamite, and he recently previewed the match. Jarrett is teaming with Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and he discussed the match and more with DAZN. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the match on tonight’s show: “I woke up to numerous texts because it was announced overnight. But quite the buzz already, about the match. I responded to Kenny Omega’s tweet, and I was very honest and candid about it. I’ll never match him or Nick or Matt, move for move. But I always somehow, someway end up victorious. I think that’s all, I call it the wrestling IQ. So that’s my prediction for Wednesday.”

On the show’s 200th episode: “It’s a milestone, this 200th episode of Dynamite. The Elite and Kenny, they are the founders. They’re right in there, the originals, and so it’s pretty special to be facing those guys. In a lot of ways, it’s an honor. I’ve got a lot of respect for what they’ve done. But me, Jay, and Satnam are not anywhere close to being your ordinary, average trios opponents. So I think those guys are in for quite a treat.”