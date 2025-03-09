Jeff Jarrett Lays Out Scenario Where John Cena Turns Babyface At WWE WrestleMania 41

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about John Cena turning heel and aligning with The Rock. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether John Cena will end his WWE career as a heel: “I think, look, who knows? The fact that we’re talking about all this is exactly what they want. It’s good for the industry to have chatter and buzz. And as we’ve said repeatedly, wrestling just keeps getting hotter. But at the end of the day, who’s to say there isn’t a scenario where Cody beats him. And then The Rock comes into the ring and browbeats Cena, and Cena ends up giving him the F5 and leaves. And Cena’s back babyface and we continue down the road with the retirement tour? At the end of the day I don’t think it costs them revenue. And I don’t think there’s any way imaginable that Cena is not seen in 2026. His full-time wrestling career, I’m assuming, comes to an end at his show in December. But in 2026, I don’t think he’s going to fall off the face of the earth and not be around. So you’ll still get those feel-good moments, or whatever they may be. I just think it’s not over. It’s never over.”

On Cena turning heel in his last year and not during the middle of his run: “I think the shocking part is what resonates. We were talking about how Vince had done things and how he was against this likw, playing through my mind a couple of times last night when we were talking. Imagine if this had happened in — pick a year, 2019, or ’18, that would be interesting. Now on this retirement tour, I think it puts a different slant on it. But I don’t think this is the last big heel turn.”

