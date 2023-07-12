– Skybound Entertainment and Mega Cat Studios have announced that wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett, Jake Roberts, and Sgt. Slaughter will be appearing at San Diego Comic-Con later next week for an appearance and signing to promote the upcoming video game, WrestleQuest. All three legends appear in the game.

The Hall of Famers will be appearing at the WrestleQuest: The Wrestlefication of an RPG panel on Thursday, July 20. They will also be signing autographs at the Skybound booth ont eh show floor the same day. Here are the details: