Jeff Jarrett, Sgt. Slaughter, & Jake Roberts Appearing at SDCC Next Week
– Skybound Entertainment and Mega Cat Studios have announced that wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett, Jake Roberts, and Sgt. Slaughter will be appearing at San Diego Comic-Con later next week for an appearance and signing to promote the upcoming video game, WrestleQuest. All three legends appear in the game.
The Hall of Famers will be appearing at the WrestleQuest: The Wrestlefication of an RPG panel on Thursday, July 20. They will also be signing autographs at the Skybound booth ont eh show floor the same day. Here are the details:
Panel – WrestleQuest: The Wrestlefication of an RPG
4:15-5:15 PM, Room 6A
Join Mega Cat Studios team members alongside surprise legendary wrestlers, as they break down bringing traditional JRPG mechanics to the wrestling ring. Peak behind the scenes with case studies, lessons learned, and feedback from fans, professional wrestlers, and RPG superfans. Panelists include wrestling legends Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sgt. Slaughter, Jeff Jarrett along with James Deighan and Zack Manko of Mega Cat Studios.
At the Skybound booth:
Wrestling legends Jeff Jarret, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter will be making an appearance and signing, as the development team from Mega Cat Studios shows off the latest gameplay from the highly anticipated WrestleQuest (12:30-1:30pm).
