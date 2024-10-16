Jelly Roll Says He’s Caught the Wrestling Bug After WWE Summerslam

In an interview with Impaulsive (via Fightful), Jelly Roll said that he’s caught the wrestling bug following his appearance at WWE Summerslam back in August. At the event, the singer gave a chokeslam to Austin Theory.

He said: “I’m telling you, I’m coming. I want to do it big. I caught the bug in a way that I’ve never caught a bug. I caught a bug so much I think I’m going to buy a ring. It was awesome.“