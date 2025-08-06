– During an appearance on this week’s What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, country music star Jelly Roll discussed his WWE in-ring debut over the weekend at SummerSlam 2025. According to Jelly Roll, he told WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque that he wanted to lose during the match.

According to the award-winning artist, he pitched Triple H on losing the match at SummerSlam, where he teamed with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Jelly Roll stated (via Fightful), “I told Triple H, ‘I want to lose at SummerSlam.’ No celebrity has ever taken an L. You always put him over. If you don’t put me over, I always have a reason. There is always something lingering. I can pop up anytime.”

Logan Paul won the match for his team after pinning Jelly Roll. During the course of the match, he also got splashed through a table by Logan Paul, who jumped off the top rope to the table on the outside. As noted, after the match, Triple H also praised Jelly Roll, giving the music artist his utmost respect.