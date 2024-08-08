Jelly Roll Says He Has ‘Unfinished Business’ In WWE

Jelly Roll says that he is not done working with WWE, noting that he has “unfinished business” there. The performer opened WWE SUmmerSlam by performing “America The Beautiful” and his track “Liar,” then laid out Austin Theory & Grayson Waller later in the show. Jelly Roll appeared on the Pat McAfee show and talked about his SummerSlam experience, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his segment with A-Town Down Under: “It felt so good. I can’t quit watching this clip. I never watch back interviews or shows, but I’ve watched this clip.”

On getting in shape for a possible return appearance: “I got to by next year. I have unfinished business in the WWE.”