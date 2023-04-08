Jeremy’s AEW Battle of the Belts VI Review  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have a second hour of AEW television as Battle in the Belts VI takes place after Rampage. Tonight’s show has three matches as The Lucha Brothers defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall, Billie Starkz is the latest to attempt to win the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill, and Orange Cassidy defends his AEW International Title against Dralistico. It is literally the exact same title matches as Battle of the Belts V, just with different (but no more likely to win) challengers, so…yeah, that’s a thing.. Ah well, let’s just get right into it.

* We’re live immediately following Rampage and Orange Cassidy is on his way to the ring as Julia Hart is still on the ramp following the Rampage main event.

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico

We get a bit of stalling as Dralistico leaves the ring and throws a fit, then comes in and refuses the pockets move. He slaps Orange and throws him over, Orange into a waistlock and an armdrag. Armdrag off the ropes but Dralistico lands on his feet. Cassidy with a clothesline but Dralistico counters and hits a knee strike, off the ropes with a rana and Cassidy exits the ring.

Back in and he blocks a shot by Dralistico, and they have a set to Cassidy-style light chops — until a real chop. He springs onto the ropes, goes old school, hand in the pocket and he leaps off — both hands in the pockets! Cassidy is in high gear now and hits a dropkick, sending Dralistico out of the ring. Cassidy goes to run the ropes but then stops in the center of the ring. Orange up top but he gets tripped by Jose as LIG and Best Friends start brawling on the outside.

Dralistico off the ropes and dives onto the Best Friends! They brawl up the ramp as Dralistico beats on Cassidy and we go into PIP break.

Back from PIP as Orange is sent into the corner and goes up and over. He nails the challenger and comes off the ropes into Dralistico, Michinoku Driver for two. Off the ropes with a tilt-a-whirl DDT for two. Distraction by LIG as Dralistico with a shot off the ropes and a Codebraker for two.

Cassidy hits the Stuntdog Millionaire and goes up top but gets caught by a rising kick. Dralistico up top with Cassidy and they trade shots. Dralistico with a headbutt and he hits a springboard rana into the ring. He spins around on Cassidy and locks in an armbar, but Orange gets to the ropes. The challenger sets Orange up for a double undergook but Cassidy blocks it. He goes again, Cassidy grabs him and hits a Canadian Destroyer, but Dralistico with a corkscrew kick for a nearfall.

Cassidy out of the ring now to recover a moment, he ducks a shot by Jose and gets in the ring, Dralistico sets him up for a spinning GTS but Cassidy escapes. Orange Punch for three!

Winner: Orange Cassidy (10:48)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Lots of shenanigans here, but it was fun stuff. Cassidy looked good as usual, Dralistico put up a good fight. I have no complaints.

After the match things get dark and the House of Black appear on the Tron. Malakai says he thinks Cassidy is quite talented and says losing to the house was eating him alive and they aren’t done with him yet. Buddy Mathews challenges Orange to a match for the title.

* Mark Briscoe is asked about how he’s doing after losing at ROH Supercard of Honor and he says he’s not looking back and he’s moving foward. He says his amigos the Lucha Bros will get it done in the ring. Jay Lethal comes in and asks how long they’ve known each other. 20 Years. Lethal says he didn’t let anyone down and they love him. Lethal asks why they aren’t working together? He says it seems like a logical thing. Briscoe smiles and shakes his hand — and in come Jarrett and the rest. Briscoe isn’t cool with this.

AEW TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz

Jade talks shit to start and goes to turn away and Starks spins her around. Slap by Starkz and Jade goes in, knocking her into the corner and battering her. Kick to the gut and a backbreaker, followed by a spanking.

Starkz fights back and gets sent into the ropes. She floats over Jade and hits a lungblower. Crossbody off the ropes caught for a fallaway slam. She runs into the corner where Starkz is and she gets the boot up. Starkz gets sent through the ropes to the floor as we go to PIP break.

Back from break as Starkz elbows her way out of a headlock but gets slammed back to the mat. Starkz dodges a big boot and hits a few kicks. Cargill dodges a roundhouse, she goes for Jaded but Starkz gets on Jade’s shoulders and turns it into a rana. She knocks Jade out of the ring and hits a dropkick through the ropes. Starkz out but gets hit by a back elbow.

Jade rolls Starkz in and gets caught with a knee to the head and a kick. Waistlock but Jade back elbows out, she charges at Starkz in the corner but Billie dodges, roll up for two. Starks with a Flatliner and cover for two. She goes up top and takes aim — Senton Bomb but Jade gets the knees up. Jaded — but Starkz escapes out! Off the ropes into a pump kick, Jaded, and finish.

Winner: Jade Cargill (8:32)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Starkz is still not the slickest in the ring but she has all the potential. This was…fine.

Taya comes out at the end of the match. Pretty funny considering she beat Starkz on MLW Underground a week ago. Jade meets her out of the ring and swings with the title but Taya dodges and knocks Jade down. She rolls Jade in and grabs her for Road to Valhalla, but Jade escapes and leaves the ring.

* Alex Marvez asks what’s going on with the Elite and walks into the locker room where Brandon and Michael are. Brandon says they’re the only ones left and have ridden in too many ambulances. They say the BCC are bullies and have to ask what you do when the people who stand up to bullies aren’t here anymore? You stand up tall, you don’t back down and you be elite. Michael Nakazawa says no more.

* We’re back with Mark Henry doing the pre-main event interview. He tries to interview Hobbs but QT cuts in and says it only makes sense that they’ll win the title. Hobbs asks what makes them think they can beat Hobbs? Tonight they walk out Tag Team Champions.

Lucha Bros say tonight they cancel QTV because they’re the best tag team in the universe.

* Excalibur recounts the two matches set for next week’s Dynamite plus Moxley & Claudio vs. Cutler & Nakazawa, and the AEW International Championship as Orange battles Buddy Mathews.

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Lucha Bros vs. QT Marshall & Powerhouse Hobbs

Marshall and Penta start off and showboat to each other a bit. Marshall shoves Penta and mocks him, shot to the midsection by Penta and they go off the ropes. QT with a cutter attempt but it gets countered with a trip for one, both men up and Marshall offers a hand but pie-faces Penta and gets slapped for it.

Hobbs tags in and goes head-to-head with Penta. They trade shots, Penta into the ropes and Hobbs charges into a kick by Fenix. Penta off the ropes but caught by Marshall, Hobbs charges and Penta ducks, resulting in Marshall taking it. Fenix dives out of the ring on Marshall, Penta comes off the ropes but runs into Hobbs. Fenix off the top and gets caught by Hobbs for a bodyslam.

Hobbs grabs Fenix and tags in QT. Shot to Fenix’s side, he grabs Fenix and sends him into the ropes but Fenix spins out of it to kick QT in the head. Penta tags in and chops both Hobbs and Marshall. Off the ropes but he gets run over by the challengers as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Penta hits an enzuigiri on Hobbs, then goes for the tag but QT knocks Fenix off the apron. QT rolls in, Penta sent into the corner for a splash by Hobbs and a cartwheel splash by Marshall. Sitting powerbomb by Marshall for two. Penta off the ropes, but he hits a Sling Blade on Marshall. Hobbs runs into the ring but gets caught by Penta from a backstabber and Fenix tags in hot. He lays into Marshall, gets whipped into the corner but escapes and spin kicks QT in the head. ROundhouse to Hobbs, he springs off the ropes for a rana on QT. Penta comes in, double superkick on Hobbs. Wild double team splash on Marshall, and it’s a nearfall.

Marshall gets kicked in the head, Penta off the top for a crossbody, Fenix rolsl Penta into a DDT, Fenix splashes Marshall and they cover, Hobbs breaks it up. Hobbs lays into Fenix but gets kicked in the head, Marshall with a handspring kick to Penta. Backstabber, Penta at Marshall but is caught with the Diamond Cutter — and Fenix takes out QT!

Hobbs tags in, he goes to grab Penta but Penta fights back. Penta with a slap and tells Hobbs to fight back. They trade shots before Hobbs with a thumb to the eye, but Penta hangs Hobbs on the ropes. Kick by Fenix, who tags in. The champs up top, Fenix on Penta’s shoulders for a splash and Penta with a Destroyer to QT as Fenix covers for two. Superkick, superkick, double superkick by the champs but Hobbs runs them over and tags in QT.

QT grabs Fenix and sends him into the ropes but Fenix spins out for a kick to the head. Fenix goes up top, Aaron Solow distracts until Abrahantes comes over and gets low blowed by Harley Cameron. Roll-up from QT, feet on the ropes but Fenix kicks out. Hobbs powerbombs Penta on the outside, QT goes for the powerbomb but Fenix with a rana and cover for three!

Winner: Lucha Bros (14:41)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Fantastic work; would we expect any less? Hobbs still looked like a beast and QT of course took the pinfall. All in all a bad-ass match.

And with that, we’re done for the night!