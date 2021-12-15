Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 12.14.21  

Hello my NXT peeps! It’s another Tuesday night, and that means another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as usual, and tonight we have the fallout from last week’s shocking ending as Grayson Waller will address his attack on the exiting Johnny Gargano. In addition, Bron Breakker will battle Roderick Strong in a match that should be quite good while Cameron Grimes will face Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred attempt to snatch his wig. Oh yeah, and probably more Joe Gacy stuff, considering Harland is making his in-ring debut. Yay.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of Johnny Gargano’s speech from last week, culminating in Grayson Waller’s heinous attack on him to close the show including his own cell phone footage of the aftermath.

* Moments ago, Waller arrived at the Capitol Wrestling Center to a chorus of boos, plus “Asshole” and “You Suck” chants. He films the crowd, then mocks them.

* And we’re starting with the No Holds Barred match! We get a recap of what got us to this point, including the WarGames match and Hudson with his silly wig last week.

No Holds Barred Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

Grimes kicks Hudson off the apron to start the match, puts a garbage can on his head and kicks it. He goes to the floor and slams a garbage can lid on Duke’s back, then does it once more for good measure before rolling Hudson in. The crowd chants “One More Time” so Grimes comes in, but Hudson gets the lid and hids Grimes with it, then stomps Grimes down in the corner.

Hudson walks in but eats a boot, and Grimes with a moonsault for a nearfall. Duke rolls out of the ring and Grimes follows, grabs him by the wig and slams him into the steel steps. He grabs a chair but gets kicked by Hudson, who rolls Grimes back in and throws the weapons down the ramp. Grimes grabs the wig but Hudson hangs him out on the ropes and fixes the “hair.”

Hudson springboards into the ring and hits a German suplex, causing Grimes to roll out as Hudson fixes the wig again. He goes out and grabs a chair from under the ring, swings but gets kicked in the gut. Grimes striking back but Hudson with a jab to the cheek. He picks Grimes up — Razor’s Edge countered into a rana that sends Duke into the Plexiglas! Grimes staggers over and rolls Hudson into the ring, grabs the chair and sets it up, then throws a garbage can lid into Hudson. He springboards off the chair but gets caught by Duke — uranage onto the chair! We’re now at the PIP break.

We’re back and a poker table is set up in the ring, with Duke trying to superplex him through it. But Grimes fights out and headbutts Hudson away, then hits a high crossbody for two! Big kick by Grimes, caught by Hudson who rolls him up and holds the tights but only gets two. Grimes counters with a roll-up for two, then makes Hudson eat a boot. Grimes goes up but gets tripped on the top by Hudson, who goes for the Razor’s Edge — Grimes slides out and hits a kick, then a superkick. He goes for the Cave-In, but Hudson POWER BOMBS him through the table! Cover but he’s on the table and he has to move, so he drags Grimes off it and covers for a nearfall.

Hudson out of the ring and he goes under the ring for — CLIPPERS! He’s back in and sets the chair down, sitting on it, and grabs Grimes’ hair. But Grimes kicks Hudson in the face! Poison Rana and a Cave-In through a chair! Cover for three!

Winner: Cameron Grimes (11:15)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: It was a fine match, though it wasn’t wild to the level that a No Holds Barred Match needs to be. It was fun, but felt like the two guys were holding back just a bit.

After the match, Grimes de-wigs Hudson who is totally bald. Hudson rolls out of the ring in shock and Grimes throws the wig to the crowd. Barrett says it’s disgraceful that Grimes “scalped” him.

* McKenzie Mitchell is with Cora Jade backstage and asks about the unfinished business she ahs with Dakota Kai. She says there is, but she’s excited because she’s medically cleared. Kai comes in and says Raquel is doing the same thing with Jade she did with Kai: latch onto someone and make them do all the dirty work while she gets the glory. Jade says “Thanks mom,” but she doesn’t need the advice. She’s about to go on a win streak. She walks off and Kai freaks out.

* Waller is walking around backstage and everyone is shunning him, but he don’t care. He’s up next.

* We get a vignette with Jensen and Briggs going to a country concert with a fine-ass truck. Briggs asks where the girls are at, and Kacy and Kayden show up. They proceed to enjoy themselves at the concert, with Kayden and Kacy teaching dance moves as Briggs and Jensen watch in shock.

* And here comes Grayson to a chorus of boos. Waller soaks in the boos and asshole chants, then gets on the mic and says he loves it. He says a wise man once said, “You can never fail if you bet on yourself.” He says it was a beautiful spech and he nearly had a tear in his eye, but Gargano overstayed his welcome. He wanted to thank the fans, as if the fans have done anything! Waller says last week he personally, by himself, did what he said he was gonna do. He had all the views and was trending everywhere, which is what happens when you bet on yourself. He tells them to play the footage again.

The crowd boos and he says they didn’t like that? He says let’s be real though; last week he cemented himself as THE NXT Superstar by ending the career of an NXT legend. What did all of the fans do? Complained online about someone that’s more successful than them. He runs through all the tweets taking shots at him and mocks them all, including one by Wade Barrett calling him a POS. Waller says that it’s not 2010 and he doesn’t care what Wade thinks of him. He tells Vic that last week he did that to his best friend right in front of him, and he didn’t do a single thing. Shows what kind of man he is.

Waller says he doesn’t need friends, family, or any of the fans. The only thing he needs to get to the top of this industry is Grayson Waller. He drops the mic, puts on his glasses and celebrates in the ring.

Thoughts: Waller still needs to get more into his character, which is a bit generic and doesn’t scream “potential top heel” at this point. But his delivery was pretty good here and it was well-constructed to really get the crowd against him.

* We get a recap of MSK finding their shaman last week in Riddle.

* Malcolm Bivens talks up Roderick Strong’s match with Roderick Strong, saying Bron isn’t the workhorse of NXT or THE champion. Those are strong. Also, Ivy Nile is ready to crack some skulls, and she heads off with Bivens.

* Oh yay, it’s Lashing Out with Lash Legend. Her guest this week is Jacket Time. Karen Q walks along in her PJs in front of the camera, and then we get a look at the two being fashionable. Lash asks their secret, and they say it’s “Style Strong.” She asks what is going on with them and the Grizzled Young Veterans. Kushida says they attacked last week but they should not be underestimated. They say in Japanese that they are the superior team and will wipe the floor with GYV. Ikemen then stands up and says “It’s Jacket Time!” to dispel the tension, and that’s all we have time for.

Amari Miller vs. Ivy Nile

“Ivy’s Gonna Kill You” chant as we start, and Nile takes Miller down with a headlock. Miller turns it into a headscissors but Ivy headstands out of it and they both get up. Nile goes behind and gets a waistlock, taking Miller down. Both back up and Nile takes Miller down but Miller escapes again.

Miller with a wristlock into counter-wrestling, but Nile with a shot to the back and she takes over. Headslam into the corner and then a headscissor submission in the corner and push-ups on Miller. Miller slowly up, Nile grabs her and snap suplexes her, then kips up. Nile goes for a bodyslam but Miller slips out, gets a few near-fall pins but runs into a shot to the gut. Backslide by Miller but Nile slides through. Miller strikes at Nile and hits a spin kick in the corner, a kick downs Ivy and a front dropkick.

Miller with another spin kick, Nile dodges and grabs Miller into a spinebuster. She plants MIller, rolls her up but Miller rolls through and Nile with the neck trap for a submission.

Winner: Ivy Nile (3:41)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Too short to be a decent match, too even-sided to be a squash. Didn’t love this, it didn’t help either woman.

* McKenzie is backstage with Xyon Quinn and asks about Elektra’s intentions in the match last week. Quinn says he runs it straight and now that he knows the rules of the game, it’s game on. McKenzie goes to throw it back to the announcers and Stone says no, he’s tired of the disrespect and he’s going to be taken seriously. Von Wagner walks in and says that next week he’s going to continue breaking bodies, smashing into the ground. He’s gone full caveman.

* Joe Gacy is in a mysterious place talking up Harland and telling him not to be afraid to be who he is. That’s next.

* Riddle is backstage with MSK, and he asks what else is in their fanny pack. Scissors, a couple batteries, a single earbud, glasses — and Riddle goes DEEP in the bag, coming out with a baseball bat. There’s also a traffic cone and the spinner WWE US Title. Riddle says it’s cluttering their lives and they need to focus on one thing only: winning the NXT Tag Team Titles again. They asks how to let go, and Riddle reaches into the Fanny Pack of Holding for a scooter. He says you have to dig deal, and they both reach in to get their own scooters. Off they go.

Harland vs. Guru Raaj

Guru goes in for a lockup and gets shoved to the ground. Harland slams Guru’s head repeatedly into the mad and drives his forearm into the side of Raaj’s face. Gacy looks on with a smile as Harland grabs Guru by the hair and picks him up one-handed. Guru hits some punches but gets picked up and slammed down hard for three.

Winner: Harland (1:03)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Now THAT was a squash match. RIP Guru Raaj.

Gacy asks Harland if he feels better, and Harland shakes his head no. He walks over and continues brutalizing Raaj until officials tell him to go and Gacy lures him away.

* Outside the CWC, LA Knight drives up and is asked about Grayson Waller. Knight says Waller’s the guy who did half a cool move at WarGames, then got pissed at him leaving with the hot girl and threw a hissy fit. He says to have Waller come find him or tell him where Waller is as he walks into the CWC.

* Harland is being ordered to go by various officials. He grabs one of them and launches them down the stairs while Gacy looks on with his creepy-ass grin.

Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

Mandy Rose is here to sit in on commentary. Kai rushes in with a big kick right at the bell and beats on Cora. Whip into the ropes, Jade escapes and goes over Kai, then they go into the ropes and have an ugly rana from Jade. Jade with a backslide for two, and a kick followed by another two-count.

Jade is holding her sholder and goes to go up top, but Kai kicks her in the head. They’re fighting on the apron around the ringpost, and Kai yanks Jade’s shoulder into the post. Jade outside and Kai kicks her in the head off the apron, rolls her in and covers for two.

Kai begins to work over the shoulder with an elevated sitting chickenwing, she slams Jade down and covers for two. Kai with some shots to the head and she snaps the shoulder again. Elbowlock by Kai and she rolls into a shoulder pull, then an armbar. Core rolls her onto her back for two.

Jade with one-armed shots to Kai but Kai with an Irish whip into the corner. Kai comes in with a kick but Jade moves, and sends Kai to the outside. Kai slowly back in and jade takes her down with clotheslines and then a rana. High knee in the corner and she rolls Kai to the mat, then goes up top. Front dropkick that looked like she overestimated the distance, cover for two. Kai comes back with a backbreaker for two and hits the double knees in the corner, cover gets another two.

Jade back to her feet but Kai catches her with a spinning slam and a nearfall. Kai is looking very frustrated and she rolls out of the ring, going under for the shovel. She slides into the ring and fights with the ref, Jade rolls her up for three.

Winner: Cora Jade (6:29)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: That was…not great. At all. Jade had some real miscues in there, it was too short to mean anything, and again Jade won out of a fluke, which does neither her nor Kai any favors.

Kai immediately kicks Jade after the match and goes to hit her with the shovel, but here comes Raquel for the save! She kicks Kai and runs her out of the ring, with Jade in the ring as Toxic Attraction comes out. Jade faces off with Jayne and Dolan and of course Rose attacks from behind. Single-arm DDT to Jade to leave her lying on the mat in pain, and TA leaves to pose on the outside.

* Waller walks up to a couple guys who ignore him, and Tiffany Stratton says that her daddy says he’s a terrible person before leaving. Io Shirai comes up and rants at him in Japanese before leaving. Waller says, “I think she likes me!”

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase is next.

* Raquel and Dakota are being held back during a chaotic brawl in the parking lot.

Andre Chase vs. Tony D’Angelo

Chase talks trash with his pamphlet and gets decked by Tony. Chase up swinging but gets caught and taken down with a waistlock. Chase up but D’Angelo still has the hold in, Chase elbows out but gets slammed into the turnbuckle and then the next one. Three headslams into the third turnbuckle, then a belly-to-belly suplex that sends Chase to the outside.

Chase has a Chase U section cheering him on, but he gets tossed once he gets into the ring. Chase manages to come back and hits a chap shot to D’Angelo, neckbreaker and cover for one. Chase with mounted punches and then stomps to D’Angelo while spelling out “Chase U.” He picks Tony up, but Tony with a shot and sends Chase into the ropes. Chase turns it into a Russian legsweep for two and then locks in a headlock.

The crowd is chanting for Tony, and the Chase U section is egging them on. Tony sends Chase into the turnbuckle headfirst, covers Chase’s head with his sweater and gets his shots in, double underhook suplex. Double-leg takedown from Tony, he picks Chase up and the suplex and fisherman’s neckbreaker for three.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (4:16)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was very short, but it was actually pretty effective. The crowd is behind D’Angelo to some degree and that speaks to him, even if I’m not a big fan. Solid win for Tony.

* After the match, Tony cuts a promo saying that he’s got the world on a string and he’s backed up everything he said he was gonna do and after dealing with Chase, he’s head of the class. He says he told Pete Dunne he would smack him at WarGames — and of course, here comes Dunne.

Dunne says Tony does a lot of talking for a geezer with no track record. He comes into the ring and Tony says Pete has quite a mouth on him, but a face only a mother could love. He points out the mouthguard and Dunne says he’s not here to talk. Tony says they can figure it out next week, but until then, he has dealings to do with a guy — and tries to sneak attack Dunne, but gets his fingers snapped. D’Angelo rolls out of the ring and goes for the mouthguard, but Dunne gets in the way, smashes the case and puts it back in his mouth.

* Bron Breakker is in the locker room when Waller walks in. Breakker says he needs to leave because he’s not welcome in there anymore. Everyone else agrees and Waller says real superstars have their own locker room anyway.

* Medical is checking on Brian Kendrick after he got launched by Harland earlier in the show.

Boa vs. Edris Enofe

They start off trading strikes back and forth, Enofe takes over and whips Boa, reversed by Boa who hits a short knee. Big slam by Boa, cover for one. Boa with a kick to the back and a cobra clutch, Enofe up to his feet and fights out but gets stopped with knees. Whip into the ropes with a short-arm knee, then another one and a double underhook suplex and cover for two.

Bow with a chinlock, Edris fights out of hit but eats a knee to the cut. Edris dodges a shot and punches away, dropkick to Boa and a fisherman’s suplex for two. Enofe to the second rope and leaps but gets kicked in the cut. Jaw grip by Boa, roundhouse kick, cover for three.

Winner: Boa (2:57)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Edris Enofe.

* Raquel is ranting in the back about how this needs to end between her and Kai. She says she looks at their friendship as a positive, but she needs to end her. She says let’s finish this how they started it: a Street Fight.

* Grayson Waller walks out of the arena, steals LA Knight’s car, and leaves with Knight laid out on the canvas.

Jacket Time vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Drake attacks Kushida out of the gate but it’s turned into some counterwrestling and Gibson tells Drake Kushida is trying to get in his head. My Xfinity feed cuts out a bit but when it comes back, Kushida is wrenching Drake’s arm between his legs. Kushida comes off the ropes but Drake made the unseen tag and Gibson grabs Kushida, pulls him to the floor, and holds him as Drake dives onto him.

Gibson rolls Kushida into the ring and batters him a bit, Kushida fights both men off and goes for the tag but gets caught. Kushida with a roll-up but Drake got the tag beforehand and he attacks Kushida from behind. Cover for a quick kick-out. The Creed Brothers are out to watch as Kushida fights back and goes for the tag once more, and he gets it! Jiro in hot and he knocks Gibson off the apron, then batters Drake with jacket shots in the corner. Irish whip reversed, Jiro ducks under and hits a German suplex on Drake!

Jiro showboats for a moment but Drake dekcs in and tags in Gibson, but Jiro dodges through them and takes them both down with a springboard crossbody, then tags in Kushida. Double takedown of Gibson and Kushida goes for the submission, but Gibson gets him in the corner and Drake comes in for a cheap shot. Gibson slams Kushida down and covers for three.

Drake tags back in, Kushida up on his shoulder but slides off and sends Gibson to the mat. The Creeds come in and distract GYV, Jacket Time dive on the both of them. Jiro off the top, cover for three.

Winner: Jacket Time (6:08)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: These four guys are always going to be entertaining in the ring, and this was no different. Nice to see Kushida and Jiro pick up a win; now just stop treating them like Asian stereotypes, please.

* Bivens is backstage talking up Roderick Strong when Carmelo and Trick come up and mock Strong, saying “Don’t miss.” Bivens says that they don’t need luck, but maybe Trick does. Trick finds a drawing of Dexter Lumis chasing him and looks nervous as they walk along.

* Next week:

– Street Fight: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

– Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* We get medical updates on Cora Jade, who re-injured his shoulder while Knight has multiple injuries and Brian Kendrick has a possible cervical fracture.

Non-Title Match

Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker

The two men circle and Roddy goes in, but gets caught and thrown to the mat. Face off and trash talk, Strong gets the takedown. Carmmelo and Trick are watching from the upper podium as Strong locks in a headlock, but gets shot into the ropes and bodyblocked down. Breaker with a log roll into a delayed vertical suplex, and Strong rolls out of the ring. Breaker follows but gets thrown into the commentary booth, and Strong hits a back suplex on Breaker into the booth! And we’re on PIP break.

We’re back with Strong holding onto Breakker with a hold, but Breakker gets out and sends Strong into the corner. Strong with some knees to fight back, gets Bron on his shoulders and pushes him up into a drop onto his knees, cover for two. Breakker comes back and breaks the a submission, sending to the outside, and Strong comes back in onto to run into a wild Bron! Bron chucks Strong around the ring and hits a Frankensteiner off the ropes, belly to belly and a cover for two.

Breaker grabs Strong and goes for a gutwrench powerbomb, Roddy slides out but gets backed into the corner for some shoulders to the gut. Strong fights out and hits a couple chops, then comes off the ropes for repeated elbows and an Angle slam for two.

Strong gets Breakker in the corner and lays into him before putting him on the top rope and climbing up. He goes for — SUPERPLEX! And he holds on, gutwrench powerbomb into a jackknife pin for only two! Strong goes for a suplex but Bron counters and shoves Strong off. Strong with a big kick to Bron and he leaps at him — caught for a spinebuster. The strap[s are down, Bron picks Strong up — gorilla press powerslam and cover for three.

Winner: Bron Breakker (9:55)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very good main event, but I expected no less. I don’t love Diamond Mine’s momentum halting, but otherwise this was great.

After the match, Ciampa comes in and hits a hangman’s DDT to Breakker! He says at WarGames Bron won the battle, but this is the war! Welcome back to the deep end; sharks swim here!

And with that, we’re done for the night!