Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 2.21.23  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, with you as always, and tonight Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship! …against Jinder Mahal, but still. NXT has a lot announced for tonight's show beyond that as well, as Gallus will face Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in a non-title match while Jacy Jayne and Indi Hartwell do bettle. We'll also see Ilja Dragunov get his revenge against Trick Williams, Ivy Nile take on Alba Fyre, and Chase U battling The Dyad. That's a lot of matches for a two-hour NXT episode and hopefully they don't all just end up too quick for their own good, but we'll see.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and kicking off with Trick being murdered by vs. Ilja. He comes out with a mic and says that he is here to prove he can do more than just talk and Ilja can come out and do what he wants, but he’s gonna beat that bum into oblivion. He says he’s glad that pain makes Dragunov feel alive because he’s gonna be on Cloud Nine tonight.

Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov

Trick with a cheap shot before the bell. He goes in once the bell rings and get6s taken down by Dragunov, who is controlling Trick on the mat. Ilja up and he kicks Trick in the back, but Trick pushes him into the corner. Ilja out of it and some big chops followed by a sick headlock. Trick tries to escape but Ilja takes it to the mat.

Back to their feet and Trick reverses the headlock, but Ilja just takes Trick down into the headlock again. Back up and Ilja shot into the ropes, sends collides with Trick and sends him into the ropes for another headlock but Trick escapes and hits a right hand and then a bodyslam — but Trick with a kick to the head, a splash in the corner and a cover for two.

Ilka chops Trick against the ropes, Trick fights back with strikes but gets sent into the corner for a charging high knee. Ilja goes up top but gets kicked by Trick, Ilja elbows back and then hits a big forearm to the back of the head. Forearm across the back and measured shots to the same. Whip into the corner, charging clothesline and Trick’s on the mat.

Ilja goes up and Trick fights back again. Ilja sent over the ropes to the outside and hit his neck on the apron — and here comes JD McDonagh to distract Ilja. Trick rolls Ilja in for a two-count as we go to PIP break.

Tick has been in control throughout the break and he’s got Ilja in a submission as we return. Ilja finally breaks it and goes for a waistlock, Trick fights out and reverses, Ilja goes into the ropes and comes off with a spinning lariat! Ilja with big chops, he gets shot into the ropes but catches then and kicks Trick.

Ilja throws elbows, Trick fights back and Ilja with a BIG enzuigiri! Ilja up now and he preps in the corner, he charges in for a high knee on Trick and goes up once more — top-rope kneedrop! He catches Trick, but Trick escapes and hits an enzuigiri and a neckbreaker for two.

Trick sets up in the corner, he goes for a spinning knockout kick but gets planted with a powerbomb, two count into a knockout punch. Ilja back up now, he goes for the waistlock and Trick nearly breaks it but Ilja locks it in for the release German. Ilja is up and ready, Torpedo Moscow for the win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (13:07)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Very good match to start us off, and Trick’s best showing in NXT by FAR. Ilja is always good and that’s no surprise.

* Jinder Mahal says Bron Breakker’s frenetic energy is getting weaker and he’s getting closer to make the same mistake last year when he lost to Dolph Ziggler. Jinder promises to shock people and get the same reactions he did when he won the WWE Champion as he becomes the NXT Champion tonight.

* Fallon is on the phone apologizing to Brooks Jenson’s voicemail. Briggs comes up and says he’s not getting in the middle of it. Fallon asks if it’s weird that Kiana dragged the whole thing on and complains Brooks won’t answer the phone. She acknowledges that she needs to apologize and needs to do it in person.

* Earlier today, Meiko Satomura taught women how to train her way when Roxanne Perez showed up and asked to train with her. They run through exercises and more and girls drop out, until it’s down to 1,000 squats and it’s just three left. One drops out at 337, one drops out at 774, and Roxy makes it to 1,000. They show respect and Roxy goes to leave, and Meiko says that was just a warmup and now they’re going to begin.

* Tyler Bate is here! He comes out in street clothes and gets a mic. Bate says hello and notes that he’s not a man of many words but he sensed good vibes. The crowd is chanting for and against Grayson Waller over Bate’s promo talking about the love he’s received from most of the fans and he wants to thank them, whether against Waller or Axiom, or even when he came up short against Bron Breakker. He says some things happen for a reason and he believes in timing. He says we’re about to embark on a mystical journey and —

Schism’s music hits, and here they come. Joe Gacy says they overheard what Bate was saying. He believes they are kindred spirits and forward thinkers. Bate says he’ll pass on whatever concoction they have drank. Ava says that they’re not spirits in all ways. Gacy says Bate is funny, and the journey a man takes does matter — but you have to be careful who you surround yourself with. Schism surrounds the ring and Gacy says the people won’t help him and Schism a family who preach togetherness in the face of division. They gave Thea Hail a taste of what it means to be with them, and maybe Bate needs it too. Ava says Bate has no one but they’re four roots, one tree.

AND HERE COMES CHASE U! They chase Schism out of the ring as we go to break.

Chase U vs. The Dyad

We started this match during the break and Schism is beating on Chase, with Jagger Reid tagging in and taking Chase down. Boot choke and then a slam and a short-arm clothesline for two. Reid with a sleeper, he tags in Fowler who nails a forearm and talks shit. Chase with fists but he gets stomped and picked up for a shoulderbreaker and a two count.

Fowler back into the sleeper, Reid tags in and gets thrown into a forearm shot for two. Back into the Million Dollar Dream sleeper, Reid turns it into a elbow and Chase is trying to get to the tag but he gets hit with a shot. He escapes and makes the hot tag to Duke, who sidewalk slams Reid and then lays out Fowler. Shoulder blocks in the corner, belly-to-belly suplex to Feid into Fowler. Reid with a jawbreaker but Chase tags in, tandem offense and Reid pushed into a superkick for two.

Duke tags in and picks Reid up on his shoulders but Fowler clotheslines Chase over the ropes. Duke gets rolled up for two but he takes out Reid, Fowler pulls him out of the ring and Reid leaps through the ropes onto Duke as we go to break.

We’re back with Rip Fowler in control of Duke, but Duke powers out and hits a big back body drop. Chase and Reid tag in, Chase is in hot and hits both Dyad with inverted atomic drops. He beats on Reid in the corner, Fowler grabs him and is caught, he then grabs Reid for a DDT/Russian legsweep combo. Chase grabs Reid and hits a spinning neckbreaker, and he’s going up top! He hits a moonsault on Fowler on the outside! Back up, crossbody and cover for two but Fowler breaks it up.

Reid and Chase trade shots on their knees, they’re up their feet and still throwing strikes. Fowler taken down, Chase with a short-arm Russian legsweep! Chase U stomps! Chase tags in Duke and escapes to the outside to keep Thea from Hail, but in the ring Duke gets double teamed and hit with a double lungblower for the win.

Winner: The Dyad (12:20)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: The in-ring action was very good, though I always hate a match started during the break and especially when we also get a mid-match commercial break. Still, very solid all in all.

Post-match, Duke says Chase needs to let Thea grow up and asks if it’s a university or a charity before walking off. Chase comforts Thea, who says it’s not her fault.

* Earlier today, Mr. Stone asks if Von has made a decision. Von says he’s here to kick ass and take names, and Tony D comes in and says he’s not happy Von stole his North American Championship match. Von says does he want a match? Stone advises not, and Von declines. Tony and Stacks mock Von and goad him into accepting. They leave, and Stone says Von is playing into their hands and Von says “SHUT UP!”

* Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey are with McKenzie, who asks why Drew turned on his friend. Drew says Hank wasn’t a friend, and he didn’t come to NXT to hand out participation trophies. He’s looking for the best of the best and Hank’s a nice guy but not the best. You can’t be afraid to step on throats and tear ligaments, which doesn’t describe Hank but does describe Charlie.

* We get a surfing vignette with Sol Ruca talking about how the NXT Women’s Division is like waves because they’re so different and that’s hard but interesting. She says she always tries something different and sucks at it at first but keeps at it (with skateboard tricks as a video example) and when she does it, she feels like she’s conquered the world and that’s why she wants another match with Zoey because eventually she’ll nail that flip, land that trick, and beat her.

Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell

Indi with a wristlock to start, but Jacy with a kneelift and chops. Indi fires back but gets doubled over with a knee. Jacy whipped into the corner and then the opposite corner, short-arm clotheslines from Indi. She tries one too many though and Jacy with a neckbreaker and two sentons for a two-count.

Jacy grabs Indi’s hair and tals shit, but Indi is punching back. She sends Jacy to the aprin, but Jacy dodges a shot and snaps Indi back against the ropes. Jacy back in the ring, knee to the head and a snapmare followed by kicks for two.

Jacy worksIndi over with a chinlock, Indi to her feet but Jacy jumps on her back and pulls her down, maintaining the chinlock. Indi back to her feet but gets yanked back down again. Jack back on the bac k, but Indi slams Jacy back into the corner and snapmares her over. Indi with shots to Jacy that drop her, then a spinebuster and cover for two.

Elbow to the back of Jacy’s head, she’s put on the apron and gets kicked in the head. Jacy on Indi’s shoulders but she slides off and sends Indi shoulder-first into the ringpost. Cannonball into the corner on Indi, then stomps to the head and chest. She backs up and hits a big kick to Indi’s head against the turnbuckle.

Jacy talks mad shit and then backs up once more — and here’s Gigi! Gigi attacks Jacy that’s the DQ!

Winner: Indi Hartwell (5:06)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Nothing great here, but it was more about establishing Jacy’s singles character and the post-show angle.

Gigi beats the shit out of Jacy all the way to the back after the bell.

* Earlier today, Roxy is locking up with Meiko and aks about why she allowed it considering their wrestling. Meiko says they don’t talk; they train. They grapple against each other and work on kicks. They’re eventually done, and Meiko says that she lets her train because winning is from the heart, not the muscles. “See you in two weeks.”

* McKenzie asks Zoey Stark about Sol Ruca and she says she’s done with Sol; if she likes the beach so much she can stay there. But why does Meiko get a title shot? Because Roxy is a fangirl? McKenzie says Meiko is a living legend, and Zoey says everyone kisses Meiko’s ass but if she steps in the ring with Zoey she’ll show her a real final boss.

Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Blade and Coffey start off, with Blade backed into the ropes. Malik reverses it on the break and Coffey shoves him. Blade shot into the ropes but he does some acrobatics, Coffey dodges a dropkick and lays out Blade. Wolfgang tags in and he hits Blade with Euro uppercuts, Blade tries for a backslide and flips over Wolfgang but gets run over.

Mark Coffey tags back in and beats on Blade with Euro uppercuts. Blade fights back but gets caught with a half-nelson slam. Shoulderblock by Coffey and a couple guys come out with a cake. Blade nearly gets the tag, Coffey grabs a the foot but Blade manages to tag in Enfore anyway. He takes down Coffey and dropkicks Wolfgang off the apron, takedown of Coffey and he leaps off the top rope onto Wolfgang! Top-rope elbow drop on Coffey gets two!

Blade tagged in, suplex and backstabber combo for two. Wolfgnag back and he lays out Enofe, knocking him out of the ring. Coffey runs over Blade and tags in Wolfgang, powerslam finishes it.

Winner: Wolfgang (3:42)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Fine for a three and a half minute tag match. Not much more to say than that, this was an extended squash.

The cake guys are in the ring with their Happy Anniversary cake which is the two-year anniversary of losing the tag team championships to PD. They get laid out and tossed, but Pretty Deadly are here and lay waste to Gallus with chairs! They get the champs out of the ring and toss them into the steps, then hit a spinebuster to Wolfgang on the steps and pose with the titles.

* Dabba-Kato says he can feel Apollo Crews’ anger because Crews was so busy looking into the future, he forgot his past. He was there for all of Crews’ big moments, but came to NXT alone. And at Vengeance Day he thought Dabba-Kato was there to help, but he was there to hurt. He says Crews has no future without him. Crews may have brought him into this world, but he’s gonna take Crews out of it.

* Time for a Stevie Turner stream. She’s excited for WrestleMania season and is debuting her Stevie Randomizer. She gets Lyra Valkyria and says she follows the way of the Morrigan which is freaky-deaky to her. A user asks about the feathers and it’s about the Morrigan. Another user asks who far she sees Lyra going and she says Lyra’s talented and will eventually cross paths with her. Vic tries to ask a question but the stream is over.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner

They circle to start and talk a bit of trash, lockup and Von ends up in the corner. Irish whip and Tony with a back elbow. He traps Von’s head and lays in some fists, but Von pushes him into the corner and takes over. Tony escapes and comes off the ropes into a high knee.

Von with a whip into the corner and a splash, short-arm clothesline ducked and Tony tackles Von down. Fists by Tony, Von with a headbutt and a big boot off the ropes. Von and Stone start arguing as Tony recovers and goes on the attack. Von with a knee off the ropes and he starts laying into Tony on the mat. Back up, Von with a bodyslam and elbowdrop for a two-count.

Forearm to the back of Tony, followed by a headsmash into the corner and kneelifts. Von sends Tony across the ring and charges in with a knee, he does it again for a clothesline. One more time, Von charges in but Tony dodges a splash. Tony is up and hits a couple clotheslines and a belly-to-belly suplex. Clothesline and a spinebuster from Tony D, back suplex into a slam for three.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (4:00)

Rating: **

Thoughts: At least it was quick.

Stone and Von argue on the outside as Kelly interviews Tony in the ring. Tony wants to talk about Stacks and loyalty and how Stacks didn’t take the title shot and instead chose loyalty, which he gets. Bit Dijak doesn’t. He says they’ve been at it a couple of months and it’s time to end it. They’ve thought about ideas to make Dijak disappear but he wants to handle it in the ring in a Jailhouse Street Fight at Roadblock. He’ll put Dijak in solitary confinement, and has seven days to answer the challenge.

* McKenzie is backstage with Nikkita. Nikkita says she had successful surgery and will be out 11 to 12 months. As for that night, she was clipped from behind and doesn’t know who her attacker was.

Tiffany Stratton says no one should be talking about Lyons and it’s wasted TV time. Lyons says Stratton is sus, and Stratton says attacking Lyons ranks below the bottom and if Stratton attacked her, she would be out permanently.

* Tatum is with Ivy and they don’t know who attacked Nikkita. Tatum wishes Ivy luck and Ivy is surprised that Tatum isn’t going out there, asking if Isla is getting to her. Tatum agrees to go out with Ivy but looks uncertain.

* Trick is backstage looking hurt and Melo walks up, saying he’s proud of him. Trick suggests some food, but Melo says he needs to watch the main event. Tyler Bate comes in and compliments Trick on his putting up a good fight and says the stronger the storm, the stronger the trees. Trick calls it “Doctor Seuss stuff” but gets it, and Melo says he’s happy Bate’s journey doesn’t involve the NXT Championship, because that’s all him.

Alba Fyre vs. Ivy Nile

Alba and Ivy stare off, and Alba drops Ivy. Ivy comes right back and gets Alba on her shoulders, but Alba comes off and slaps her. Ivy sends Alba in the corner for slaps and covers for one. Ivy continues on the attack, but Alba turns it around and shoves Ivy into the ropes, then hits a front suplex. Charging kick to the chest and cover for two.

Chickenwing from Alba, she sends Ivy shoulder-first into the corner and then drops her. Back into the submission hold, but Nile turns it around and puts Alba in the corner. They trade punches and knees, Ivy into the ropes and she nails a rana! Charging thrust kick in the corner and a bodyslam, but Alba turns it around. She goes for the Fyre Bomb but Ivy escapes. Dragon sleeper, Alba gets backed up and knocks into Tatum. Alba with the finisher from there.

Winner: Alba Fyre (2:59)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Not much of a match.

* We get a hype vignette for Bron. He says NXT is his life and as long as he’s breathing, the championship will be his.

* Kiana is in her office and her secretary says Fallon is here. Fallon walks in and they have an awkward exchange before Fallon says she knows she ruined their date and she was wrong about Zack, but she should have told her. Kaina says she wanted Fallon to trust her. Fallon apologizes and Kiana accepts, saying jealousy is a human emotion. Fallon says she’s not jealous. Kiana believes that as long as Fallon believes she has Brooks’ best interests in heart.

* Wes is with McKenzie, who says Von brought it last week. He would love to make it to L.A. as champion but he knows the fans love the open challenge so next week he’s doing it again. McKenzie says it puts him at a disadvantage, and Wes says it’s who he is.

Set For Next Week:

– Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

– NXT North American Open Challenge: Wes Lee vs. TBA

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

NXT Championship Match

Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal

Lockup to start, Jinder knocks Bron down and runs him over, then talks shit about being WWE Champion. Lock back up, Jinder with a waistlock, Bron reverses but eats a back elbow and Jinder runs him down. Bron in Jinder’s face and gets decked, Bron into the ropes and leapfrogs, then lariats Jinder down. Big spinebuster by Bron and he grabs at Jinder but Indus Sher pull Jinder out — so Bron leans onto them!

Bron rolls Jinder into the ring, Jinder swings but Bron hangs him on the ropes, comes in and they hit a double clothesline off the ropes. Indus Sher get on the apron but the Creed Brothers come out and attack them as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Bron has Jinder in a shoulderlock. Jinder with a bodyslam but Bron slips down the back and tosses Jinder. Jinder gets Bron in the ropes and kicks him in the head, sending him to the outside. Bron slammed into the booth twice and then thrown into the ringside steps by Jinder, who breaks the count and then throws Brown into the steps again. Jinder rolls Brown in and covers for two.

Jinder with mounted punches to Bron, followed by a suplex but Bron blocks it. Elbows to the back of Bron’s head in retaliation. Jinder grabs Bron and goes for the suplex again but Bron blocks it again and nails one of his own.

Bron and Jinder trade shots in the ring, and go forehead to forehead. They beat on each other before Bron hits two German suplexes and a spinebuster. THE STRAPS ARE DOWN! Bron lies in wait, Jinder to his feet but he escapes to the outside. Bron follows and he nails Jinder, throws him into the booth and rolls him in. Jinder with a high knee and a suplex, cover for two.

Jinder grabs Bron and gets him on his shoulders, leaping lungblower for another nearfall. Jinder stands over Bron and talks trash, slapping Bron — who backs Jinder into the corner. Jinder with a kick and ge goes up — but Bron with a Frankensteiner! Suplex into a slam for two. Bron goes up for the bulldog but Jinder kicks Bron in the head. Jinder goes for his finisher but Bron escapes and spears Jinder for three.

Winner: Bron Breakker (10:51)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Not awful, but my gods I still do not care about Jinder Mahal after all these years. It gave Bron a win over a former WWE Champion so that’s good, but this match was forgettable at best.

Bron celebrates with the title and someone is on the podium — Carmelo Hayes. And then…uh… Grayson Waller makes Peacock come up and selects Stand & Deliver. He says he took over production and is the new Main Event and the new Showstopper. He says let’s talk about it in two weeks at Roadblock for the Grayson Waller Effect featuring Shawn Michaels.

And with that, we’re done for the night!