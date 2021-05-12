Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 5.11.21  

Heidi ho, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and NXT has a big show for us tonight. Both the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships will be on the line — the latter in a two of three falls match — while Karrion Kross will seek revenge against Austin Theory for last week and MSK battle Breezango. And of course there’s more, but without further ado let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Previously on NXT: We get clips from the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship street fight from last week, as well as a look at Kushida’s Cruiserweight Title win over Santos Escobar and their feud that has follows. We also get a quick recap of the Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez feud and The Way’s attack on Karrion Kross last week. Which brings us right into…

Austin Theory vs. Karrion Kross

Theory looks none too sure on the outside, but Gargano hypes him up. Theory reluctantly gets in the ring, and we have a match. Theory ducks a swing and launches into strikes but gets pushed off. He ducks another shot and hits a dropkick that Kross no-sells completely. Big kick to Theory in the corner, and Kross picks him back up before chucking him across the ring and staring off with Gargano. He runs in on Theory, who dodges but Kross stops himself. Kross no sells a clotheseline and then turns Theory inside out with one of his own. Kross with a wristlock and a couple big shots, then a kick to the face. Kross choking Theory againt the ropes for a four-count, and he mocks Theory as he tries to crawl to Gargano and then STOMPS on his fingers. Kross with a knee lift and he throws Theory in the corner, charging in. Theory gets the foot up but then charges into a big Saito supplex! He goes for another, but Gargano distracts the official and Theory rakes the eyes. They go outside and Kross is blind, letting Theory shove him face-first into the Plexiglas. BIG DDT by Theory! Theory rolls in as the count hits nine, but rolls back out. He picks Theory up and goes for a ringpost slam but Theory slides off and shoves Kross into the post! Back in the ring now and Austin laying in mounted punches, but Kross stops him with a kneelift. Theory with a Rolling Thunder dropkick and the cover gets one.

Apparently we’re getting Gargano vs. Bronson Reed for the North American Title next week.

Theory gets Kross picked up … FALLAWAY SLAM! But Kross is right back up, Saito suplex and another! Kross with a big forearm to the back of the neck and Kross is laying in forarms to an unconscious Theory! He locks in a sleeper and the ref immediately calls for the bell.

Winner: Karrion Kross (6:05)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was an extended squash match, and honestly it was barely extended. Good to give Kross a dominant win, but not much else to it.

Kross stares at The Way who are on the ramp — and suddenly Finn Balor is standing beside Kross! The two face off, and Balor says he doesn’t wait in lines and wants his rematch. Kross says he wants it too and says “Let’s do this!” Balor says, “Done” and backs away as we go to break.

* We get a shot of Kushida earlier today arriving for tonight’s show, as well as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai arriving.

* We then get an “earlier today” with Leon Ruff telling Regal he wants to compete. Regal said he won’t allow him to compete after his beating last week, even with his being medically cleared. Ruff loses it, and Regal gets his angry face and tells him to go.

Breezango vs. MSK

This should be fun. Wes starts off against Breeze and they lock up, Breeze with an arm drag and then he celebrates in the corner. Lee gets back control and takes Breeze down, some off the ropes action and Lee leapfrogs, comes off the ropes, goes for a suplex but Breeze counters, Lee slips out, they both go for a superkick and it looks like Lee got caught with his. Lee and Breeze tag out while Fandango and Carter lock up. Wristlock by Fandango, Carter flips out and whips Fandango into the corner, Fandango floats over and takes Carter down. Fandango off the ropes right into a dropkick! Fandango with a kick to the gut, Breeze tagged in, there’s some wacky off-the-ropes action and Breezango collide. Fandango is out of the ring, Breeze off the ropes and THE REF LEAPFROGS! Breezango isn’t happy about that as we go to break.

We’re back and Fandango is in control of Lee, sending him in the corner but Lee gets out and hits a kick! He flips over Fandango and goes in but Fandango sends him flying into the corner upside and takes him down, cover gets two. Breeze tags in, he goes to slingshot him and Lee counters, then tags in Carter! They’re in control of Breeze, Hot Fire Flame and the pinfall but Fandango is in and tackles Lee into the pin to break it up! All four men on their knees trading shots, they get up to their feet and Lee with an enzuigiri to Fandango but Breeze with superkicks to both MSK members! Fandango tagged in, he goes up but Carter is up and hits an uppercut on Fandango. Carter up and goes for a superplex, Fandango fights back but Carter with a running knee! He flips to the apron and hits a springboard moonsault on both Breezango members! Carter tags in Lee, Lee launches Carter into a dropkick to Fandango in the corner. During the recap, Breeze got control and was going for an Impaler, but Lee breaks it up and they hit the Transmission for the pinfall.

Winner: MSK (10:42)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good match overall. Both teams were crisp and they worked well together. It wasn’t amazing and didn’t get out of “TV match” mode, but it didn’t need to.

After the match, Breezango shake MSK’s hands and leave. MSK call out Legado del Fantasma.

* Gargano is backstage and storms into Regal’s office, which doesn’t surprise Regal. Gargano is angry that he has to defend the North American Championship against Bronson Reed next week and asks why he hates him. Regal says he likes him, he values him. Gargano goes to grab something and Regal tells him “Don’t you dare,” so Gargano grabs Regal’s pencil and breaks it. And we’re off to break.

* Mercedes Martinez is doing chair-elevated pushups backstage and the announcers cover NXT Takeover: In Your House taking place on June 13th hosted by Todd Pettingill. Also, Ever-Rise is there with a sign behind the announcers.

* Pete Dunne is in the ring and isn’t happy that Karrion has chosen Balor. He says he doesn’t blame Kross because he’s the toughest challenge, bot Balor. He tells Kross to keep ducking him, but soon the title will be his and he’s the toughest man in NXT. He throws out an open challenge for someone backstage to step up — AND LEON RUFF ATTACKS FROM BEHIND! Looks like we have a match.

Pete Dunne vs. Leon Ruff

Ruff attacks Dunne, but gets flattened by Dunne who lays in punches. Ruff rolls out and hits a kick to the face, he charges and gets sent to the apron. Ruff does his spider-man thing on the ropes but Dunne catches him and works the fingers as Ruff yells in pain. Dunne with right hands to Ruff’s face and then he twists Ruff’s hands. Ruff to his fight, he fights back and hits a springboard rana. Ruff runs in but gets thrown into the ropes, big clothesline. Dunne with a kick to the spin and more joint manipulation, and a stomp to the elbow. Dunne wraps Ruff’s arm in the ropes and twists it, then slaps Ruff in the face. Another slap but Ruff is fighting back! Kicks to the back of the head, Ruff up and hits a missile dropkick! He goes in but gets hit with an enzuigiri. Dunne throws Ruff into the ropes, Ruff spins out and hits a big kick and then goes up top! He leaps off, but Dunne decks him hard and locks in a headscissors, laying in punches. The ref calls for the bell.

Winner: Pete Dunne (3:04)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Another extended squash for story purposes. Ruff actually got in a lot more offense than I expected there, even if it wasn’t much overall. Having the match end similarly to Kross vs. Theory wasn’t a great choice, but it’s a minor complaint.

After the match, Dunne snaps some of Ruff’s fingers and gets told to back off. Dunne talks trash and then goes.

* Legado del Fantasma are there, and they cut a promo say tonight the title is coming home. Escobar says Kushida is only champion because he likes him, and says tonight the championship is coming home.

* Raquel preps for her title match and Dakota hypes her up as we go to break.

* We’re back with a vignette for Franky Monet hyping a “world premiere” live on NXT in two weeks. That’s her in-ring debut. Also, Karrion Kross will defend the title against Finn Balor in two weeks.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Mercedes Martinez vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Right off the bat they collide, and Martinez takes control! She clotheslines Raquel out of the ring and then hits a somersault clothesline off the apron. Mercedes scares off Dakota and then starts to lay in punches to Gonzalez before rolling her into the ring, and we’re on PIP break.

Gonzalez takes control with punches and throws Mercedes into the corner, stomping her and then whipping hr across the ring. She locks in a shoulder lock and when Martinez almost gets out she slams her back to the mat. Gonzalez chokes Mercedes in the ropes for a four count and then starts punching, but Martinez battles back and starts to kick Raquel in the corner! A hard right to Gonzalez and a whip into the ropes, the champ ducks and levels Mercedes. Big powerslam and a cover gets two. Suplex by the champion, and a cover for two. Raquel wrenches on the neck of the challenger until Martinez gets her foot on the rope, Raquel reacts by slamming Martinez back down and covering for a two-count. Back elbows to the back of the head by the champion and Martinez up to eat some punches against the rope, but she fights back with her own strikes.

We’re back and Raquel with a BIG clothesline, cover gets two. Mercedes whipped into the corner, the champ with a splash and a powerslam for two. Raquel with a chinlock, but Mercedes battles out and gets to her feet, peppering Raquel with strikes. Martinez pushed into the ropes and comes off with an awkward shove to Gonzalez followed by mounted punches until Raquel shoves her off. Martinez out of the ring but she comes right back in and locks in a sleeper. Raquel slams her twice into the turnbuckle by she holds on, Raquel grabs Mercedes and puts her on her shoulder but Mercedes slips out and takes control. Elevated DDT with Raquel’s feet on the top turnbuckle! Cover gets a nearfall. Mercedes is on the apron waiting for Raquel to get up — BIG SPEAR! Both women on the ringside floor and the ref count gets to six before the challenger gets them in, cover gets two. They’re trading shots as they get up, Mercedes takes control and just batters Raquel. She comes off the ropes, Raquel with a pretty telegraphed powerbomb into a snake eyes into the ropes and she goes over the top to the outside. Raquel outside now, she gets Martinez on hr shoulder and charges her into the ringpost. Cover gets two but Mercedes kicks out. Raquel picks Mercedes up, jawbreaker by the challenger, strikes to Gonzalez, she comes off the ropes into a big clothesline from Raquel and a nearfall. Backbreaker by the champ, cover gets two and Raquel is frustrated. SHe goes for the bomb, Martinez rolls out and hits a knee to the face. FISHERMAN BUSTER! Cover gets two-plus! Mercedes with knees to the jaw, she backs up and charges in but Raquel with a big boot! One-arm powerbomb hits, cover and it’s over.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez (11:55)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Great intensity from both women and we had some real stiff-looking offense, they work very well together. There were a couple of awkward or telegraphed spots that took this down a notch, but all in all it makes for a great defense for Raquel.

* Swerve and his posse show up and the cameraman gets shoved down. AJ Francis tells him he’s all right and to get up as we’re off to break.

* McKenzie Mitchell walks up to see The Way being pushed back by security from the locker room area. Looks like they jumped Bronson Reed, and Reed says Gargano’s a dead man.

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is on the ramp and says it’s about to get spooky in NXT. His new “Hit Row” theme music plays, and this looks to be his stable name as AJ, Briana Brandy and Ashante come out. The four make their way to the ring. AJ sets up a chair in the ring that Swerve sits in, and he says he’ll admit that he made a lot of mistakes in NXT. But his biggest mistake was trying to be something that the people perceive him to be. He’s not what he was portraying himself as; he’s a savage, disrespectful,a nd a dangerous man. So he recruited some people who think the same way he did.

Top Dolla (AJ) takes the mic and runs down all his appearances in the NFL, USA, NXT, and so on. He drops some rhymes I’m not going to try to recap because my fingers aren’t that fast. He asks who’s higher than Top Dolla? Nada. Ashante starts to speak and says don’t try him, don’t come around or they might get WorldStar. Briana says her name is Befab, because she “be fab.” She could have lived the high life but Swerve called for her so she came. They mock Ruff after his loss last week and swerve says what’s in the ring is a problem. They produce hits, and they are Hit Row. And if we didn’t know, now we know.

* We go to an auction for a mansion from earlier today, with the auctioneer starting the bidding at $2 million. Grimes steps out of the car and says to hold the phone because you can’t have an auction without him. He puts in $2 million and it escalates. There’s a rival bidder who is obviously Ted DiBiase and it gets up to $8 million before DiBiase says “$20 million!” It’s sold to DiBiase, and Grimes turns around to see who it is. Ted laughs and Grimes freaks out, saying Ted’s ruining his life. He challenges DiBiase to a fight, and Ted says if he’s said it once, he’s said it a million times: everyone has a price for the Million Dollar Man. But Grimes is no Million Dollar Man. DiBiase leaves and Grimes loses his mind.

* We’re back from break with Zoey Stark cutting a promo about how she was a fan of Toni Storm’s when she got there, but she stopped performing and started talking. She says she knows Storm doesn’t like her, but it’s because Stark is hungrier than Storm. Next week we’re getting a rematch between the two and Stark says it’ll be a victory for her because Stark is a wrestling machine.

Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The two circle and then lock up, O’Reilly and then Lorcan are backed into the ropes, clean break both times. Lorcan backs O’Reilly in again, he goes for a shot but O’Reilly ducks. Lorcan still locks in a headscissors, which O’Reilly slips out of into a seated chinlock. Lorcan gets up and backs Kyle into the corner, O’Reilly fights back and locks in a headlock. Cool Kyle with a shoulderblock, but Lorcan fires back with an elbow to the throat and he sends Kyle hard into the turnbuckle. Big shot to the back of Kyle sends him to the apron, they tussle through the ropes and Kyle locks in a legscissors until Dunne gets too close. Kyle slips to the floor and chases down Dunne, allowing Oney to attack from behind as we go to break.

Back from break and Lorcan is raining in mounted punches. He gets off Kyle and hits a couple of big chops, and then one in the corner but Kyle fights back! Chop by Oney, punch by Kyle. Kyle with a kick but it gets caught and Oney with an elnow to the leg. Lorcan backs up and charges in, knee-life by Kyle! Kyle with rapid-fire strikes and a leg sweep, Lorcan is in the corner and Kyle charges in with a forearm. Arm snap into a suplex and legsxissors, Lorcan gets the ropes. They start trading shots and O’Reilly locks in a guillotine, then hits a big knee. Brainbuster by O’Reilly! Kyle goes up top, he leaps off with a knee to the back for a three-count!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly (9:13)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: A good, solid technical and striking affair from these guys. They’re capable of better but this is exactly what this match needed.

Dunne charges in right after the match and they double-team O’Reilly until BOBBY FISH RETURNS for the save! Fish takes down Lorcan, he beats Dunne, and Kyle is back up to kick Lorcan out of the ring! O’Reilly and Fish stare off and circle, Kyle says it’s good to see him back but he’s doing his own thing. FIsh says he has his own scores to settle and will see him when he sees him. Fish leaves and O’Reilly stands tall.

* We get a superhero-like vignette for Candice and Indi winning the NXT WOmen’s Tag Team Championships.

* Bronson Reed is backstage and cuts a heated promo saying he’s sick of Gargano and Theory, and The Way. Next week’s match is in a steel cage.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match

Santos Escobar vs. Kushida

Escobar with a big kick right at the bell, and he throws Kushida out of the ring. Wilde and Mendoza try to attack Kushida BUT MSK IS HERE! They attack Legado del Fantasma and they’re all tossed as Kushida does a top-rope dive onto Escobar and we’re on break!

We’re back with Escobar hitting a big dropkick on Kushida and a cover for two. He locks in a leg submission for a bit, then picks the champ up and backs him into the ropes for a knife-edge chop. Escobar picks Kushida up on and puts him on the top turnbuckle, big shot and he goes up top for a fireman’s carry drop right into the top turnbuckle! Kushida rolls to the outside onto the steps, and Escobar locks in a modified Boston crab to choke Kushida against the ringpost for a four count. They’re back in the ring and Kushida sweeps the leg but Escobar stays in control. He locks in an elevated surfboard, then quickly turns it into a modified camel clutch. Cover gets two. Santos beats Kushida in the corner, Kushida fires back but gets cut off and the challenger chokes Kushida in the ropes for four. Escobar with fists to Kushida in the corner, he backs up and charges in for double knees to the chest! Escobar with fists to the champion, he gets him up on the top and climbs up but Kushida pushes him off. Santos right back in, takes control and climbs up for elevated punches and some showboating. He puts Kushida on the top and climbs up, rana off the top AND KUSHIDA REVERSES! Cover gets two, and Kushida back up for a springboard elbowdrop and big kick. Escobar with a big knee, Phantom Driver gets the first fall!

Escobar leads 1-0

Escobar charges in for knees, but Kushida locks in an armbreaker! SANTOS TAPS!

Tied 1-1

We’re in PIP break now, and the two take a while to recover. Kushida goes in with a diving dropkick to Escobar and then lays in punches. Wristlock into a single-arm DDT, and Kushida with a leg-assisted armbreaker. Big kick to Escobar, Kushida with another arm submission and slam. Escobar tries to push Kushida away but the champion stomps away at the challenger. He goes for Escobar but Escobar kicks him away. Cove r gets two for the champ, and he locks in an elbow lock before laying in an elbow to the arm. He locks it back in, Escobar is up and trying to fight out of it.

Back from PIP break, and Escobar manages to get them to the outside to break the hold. Kushida goes for it but Escobar slams him into the Plexiglas, he tries to roll in but Kushida catches him. The champion gets his arm snapped on the ropes by the challenger, who dives out onto Kushida! Escobar rolls Kushida in, cover gets two. ANother cover also gets two. Escobar goes for a double underhook, Kushida counters out and comes off the ropes, spins around Escobar’s body and plants him! Kushida to the apron and climbs up, knee drop to the elbow! Big kick to Escobar, who rolls to the outside. Kushida with a baseball slide dropkick which Escobar ducks, single-arm DDT on the mats! Kushida rolls Santos in and follows, he preps and goes for a gimmick kick, Escobar moves, roll-up by KLushida for two, Submission by Kushida, Escobar rolls over for two, they’re trading blows and pins, jackknife reverse by Escobar, another jackknife reverse by Kushida, all two-counts! They come off the ropes and collide in the ring! Escobar up first, Kushida charges in but gets put on the top, enzuigiri by the challenger. Escobar climbs up, goes for a Phantom Driver off the second rope but Kushida gets in front, armdrag slam and HOVERBOARD LOCK! Escobar tries to get to the ropes but Kushida rolls into the center of the ring. Escobar fights it, he eventually gets to the ropes! And Kushida goes for it again, but Escobar backs him into the ropes. Kushida steps out and hits a BIG suplex into the turnbuckle! Suplex, cover gets the pin!

Winner: Kushida (22:15)

Rating: ****

Thoughts: That was a PPV-level match, no doubt about it. Fantastic work by both men, some good storytelling in the ring, a great sequence of reversals I couldn’t even keep up with. What more do you want?

Kushida celebrates in the ring to end the show as Escobar looks on angrily.

And with that, we’re done for the night!