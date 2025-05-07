Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 5.6.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we have quite the episode of NXT this week. Tonight’s show will see Jordynne Grace battle Giulia in a #1 contenders match to see who faces Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Battleground. Plus we have a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship featuring 25 men from NXT, EVOLVE, TNA and more, while Joe Hendry returns to NXT to team with Hank & Tank against DarkState. And Kelani Jordan will battle Zaria too, which should be fun. That’s a strong show on paper!

* TUDUM.

* Earlier today, Jordynne Grace survived the NXT parking lot and Giulia walked around backstage. Je’Von Evans also survived the parking lot, as did the NQCC and The Culling, plus Wes Lee and his tag team henchmen. Oh, and Zach Wentz.

* We’re kicking off with six-man tag team action!

Joe Hendry, Hank & Tank vs. DarkState

DarkState attacks to start and Dion takes down Tank for a two-count. Tank battles back but gets pulled to the ropes, Osiris tags in and nails Tank before slamming him in to the turnbuckle. Cutler tags in and Tank gets a crucifix on him, tags in Tank who takes him down. Senton by Tank, Hank covers for two. Hendry tags in and goes for the delayed vertical suplex for two-plus.

Hank tags back in, double axehandle on the top. But Cutler battles back and hits a back elbow off the ropes, then chokes Hank against the ropes for four. Bodyslam attempt blocked by Hank, who goes into the ropes and eats a back elbow. Shoulder thrust by Dion, cover gets two. Bodyslam but Hank floats over, puts Dion in the corner and Hank & Tank both avalanche him. Pancake in the center, Hendry with a fallaway slam and kips up. Fallaway slam to Cutler! And then he grabs Hank but realizes who he is, and they pose as we go to break.

We’re back from break with Hank going up top — he stumbles briefly — but Shugars pushes him off the top rope. Dion tags in and stomps on him, splash on the back and he grabs Hanks hair to pull him back against the knee. Osiris tags in and hits a backbreaker on Hank, then boot chokes him against the bottom rope. Hank in the hostile corner, all of DatkState tag in and hit him with a couple splashes, then a back suplex from Cutler for two-plus.

Cutler puts Hank in the corner and pulls him into a short-arm clothesline, cover gets two. Rear chinlock on Hank, who fights free and throws hands! Cutler backs Hank into hostile terrotiry again though, Osiris tags in and hits a BIG powerslam on Hank for a nearfall. He knocks Hendry off the apron and nails Tank, Hank back in the hostile corner again — but he dodges a charge! Tank gets the hot tag and takes it to Dion with clotheslines and a BIG release belly to belly! Cutler knocked off the apron, Tank to the outside and takes out DarkState with a cannonball!

Back in, sitdown Bubba Bomb by Dion, cover but it’s broken up. We’re in a six-man brawl now, Hank taken out on the outside as Hendry hits a fallaway slam on Cutler! Hendry lies in wait — Trick is down and pulls Trick out of the ring! They brawl to the back as Tank is hit with a chop block. Three-man powerbomb finishes it.

Winner: Darkstate (11:41)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly fine starter. You could have predicted this match pretty much beat by beat, but it was well-paced and largely well executed while building DarkState and the Trick vs. Hendry feud.

* Karmen is backstage and tells Thea that she’s done with Ashante. Thea says it’s not about being selfish; it’s being strong. Jaida says Thea knows nothing about being strong, she’s a yapping chihuahua. And she says Karmen is soft. Karmen says Jaida’s running her mouth because she choked at Stand & Deliver. Jaida says she doesn’t choke but she’ll see Karmen in the ring later.

* Two WWE LFG competitors train backstage, as do Timothy Thatcher for the battle royale.

* The NQCC is pumping up and Charlie says tonight’s a major opportunity for all of them. It’s not about grudges or glory — it’s about NQCC getting one step closer to Oba Femi and taking the title. Tavion says they’re on one page and Myles says let’s do this. They go fists in.

Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

Kelani with a dropkick to Zaria right at the bell! Waistlock off the ropes but Zaria with a back elbow and punch. Kelani fires back but gets shoves off. Zaria charges and Kelani leapfrogs, then gets put on the apron. Kick to Zaria’s head, Kelani up for a rana but Zaria catches her and picks her up. Kelani with a sunset flip but is blocked. Zaria picks Kelani up, sunset flip connects this time for two.

Zaria punches Kelani in the corner for shoulder thrusts. Big slap to the chest, she swings but Kelani ducks and chops Zaria, then hits a slap across the back. Kelani with shoulder thrusts in the corner now, whip across the ring but Zaria catches her and drops her into a swinging gutbuster.

Zaria goozlles Kelani but Kelani with a big shot and kicks Zaria to the floor. Knee to Zaria as she gets in and a legdrop to the back. She goes for the split-legged moonsault, Zaria outside the ring. Kelani hits a rana on Zaria on the outside as we go to break.

We’re back as Zaria kicks Kelani to block a corner charge and then climbs on the middle rope to lift Kelani for a sleeper. Kelani fights back and pulls Zaria off the top to the floor! Kelani lies in wait and runs over Zaria with forearms, handspring but Zaria catches her for a German suplex but Kelani to her feet! She takes down Zaria and gets sent into the ropes via a reversal — tilt-a-whirl DDT for a nearfall!

Kelani going up top — 450 but Zaria moves and SPEARS Kelani! Cover gets THRE–NO! Kelani kicks out! She picks Kelani up onto her shoulders, but Kelani slides down into a legdrop slam, cover gets two-plus.

Kelani kicks at Zaria’s head a few times, Zaria catches the fourth and goozles her. Kelani counters the chokeslam, they trade reversals, Kelani rolls Zaria up for two. Zaria charges and Kelani pulls the ropes down, sending Zaria outside — and Kelani with a moonsault to the outside on Zaria! Zaria shoves Kelani into Sol — and Zaria SPEARS the shit out of Kelani through the barricade! She rolls Kelani in — F5! That finishes it.

Winner: Zaria (11:23)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Damned good match. Zaria looked like a beast and Kelani held her own nicely. Looks like they might be building Zaria a bit at last, which is welcome.

* Wes, Tyson and Tyriek walk into the locker room and mock Tony D’Angelo, who says Wes knows about stabbing brothers in the back. Wes says he’d do it again and he thinks Stacks would do the same. He says Tony D is lacking confidence and that’s why he’s not in the battle royal. Tony says Wes has no instincts and challenges him to take a shot, but Wes has a battle royale to win.

* Trick WALKS backstage and makes his way to the ring.

* Lola Vice is backstage and tells Stephanie that whoever she faces between Giulia or Jordynne, it will be tough but if anyone can do it, it’ll be her. She says she’ll be waiting for her shot and Giulia walks in and says she hasn’t forgotten what Stephanie did and says she’ll see her at Battleground.

NXT Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal

Elijah sings his way down to the ring and sings a song about not liking Trick Willy and how NXT should walk with him. He gets a “WELCOME HOME!” chant. Page gets in his face before the match starts and Chris Island and Lexis King quickly get tossed. Elijah and Page are battling on the outside. Big battle royal brawl to start and Ashante the Adonis has come to the outside through the ropes.

Myles Born brawls with Niko Vance and turns away from an aid request from Charlie Dempsey, who gets eliminated by Elijah. Inamura pounces Brad Baylor over the top but then gets hit with a cutter by Trick. Ashante tosses Trick but Trick holds on, Ashante hits superkicks on Ricky Smokes and Shiloh Hill, but he gets tossed by Trick as we go to break.

We’re back and the battle royal is still battle royal-ing. Thatcher sends Page into the ropes but Page with a big kick and tosses Thatcher over the top. Briggs grabs J’eVon in the corner and goes for a splash but Je’Von moves. Tavion Heights kicks away at Trick across the ring — and Shiloh Hill eliminates Niko Vance, who took the hit for Spears. Ridge tosses Hill but he’s still on the apron. Trick beats on him, he pumps up but gets pump kicked to the floor.

Spears chops Tyriek in the corner as Tavion sends Evans over the top, but he lands on the apron on his feet. Inamura and Trick trade shots in the center of the ring, Inamura puts Trick on the top and tries to get him over, with help from Briggs! Trick onto the apron and is nearly on the floor but he is able to hold on.

Tavion yanks Wes Lee on his face, while Brooks puts Tyriek on the apron and LEAPS OVER, eliminating himself and Tyriek! Tavion trades shots with Ridge as Wentz and Lee battle. Tavion put on the apron and gets knocked down by Ridge Holland, who is quickly attacked by Briggs and Inamura. Double team backbreaker to Ridge, they get him over the top but he skins the cat. Briggs on the apron now with him — INAMURA goes to knock Ridge off but he nails Briggs! And Ridge drops a shocked Inamura.

Borne put on the apron by Evans, some brawling happen and Evans is set over the top but holds on. Evans and Lee also go over the top and skin the cat but Page knocks Wentz to the floor as we go to break again.

We’re back as Ridge and Inamura trade shots and the others are down. Double clothesline to Inamura and Ridge, Inamura into the ropes but Ridge clotheslines him, Ridge into the clothesline and Inamura with a clothesline — and Trick sends them both over the top!

SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS! Hendry comes out and Trick stares at him — and Elijah eliminates Trick! Trick and Hendry break toward the back, and Spears eliminates Elijah. Sean Legacy with a springboard missle dropkick to Spears, he then comes face to face with Je’Von and hits a BIG kick. Toss toward the ropes, Evans brounces back and takes Sean out. He charges, Legacy pulls the ropes down but Evans holds on! Springboard straight into a superkick, Legacy with a kick to the face — Legacy tries to toss Page, he skins the cat and Evans kicks Legacy over the top! Great sequence.

The final four are Page, Borne, Spears, and Evans. They pair off and Spears gets Evans on his shoulders, putting him in the apron. Evans springboards in over Spears into a POWERSLAM from Borne! Powerslam to Spears! Borne tries to get page out, Spears sends Evans into Borne. Page is on the apron, Evans goes up top — Borne with a dropkick but he holds on! Spears charges and gets put on the apron by Evans. Page nails Evans who almost goes to the floor but he holds on.

Spears and Evans try to double team Evans but he fights back — springboard clothesline to both Evans and Spears! He hits Borne with a springboard cutter! Goes for the double cutter on Spears and Page, but they hold on and toss him! Evans and Spears move to Borne, but get tossed over the top. Borne takes them both out! Borne wins!

Winner: Myles Borne (23:02)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Most of this match was…a battle royale. But the last several minutes was great and the winner is out of nowhere, which I appreciate. It will advance the NQCC tension and while Borne has no chance of beating Femi, this is a nice feather in his cap.

* Sarah asks Jordynne about her match tonight and Grace says they fought out of the arena last week, but it has to stay in the ring tonight. She’ll win because she has the power advantage over everyone. Izzi walks in and says Jordynne may be strongest, but she’s not biggest. Lash walks in and says she’s at the top of the list in those categories. Grace says she’ll see both of them when she wins tonight and at Battleground.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

Lockuip to start, they go into the ropes and then corner before splitting. Lock back up, Jaida with a bodyslam and shit talking. Karmen ducks a clothesline and sweeps the leg, legdrop off the ropes for two. Back kick from Karmen in the corner and a spin kick, Jaida to the outside so Karmen dives through the ropes onto her. She rolls Jaida back in and follows but gets knocked down with a back elbow. Blockbuster off the ropes for two.

Jaida with shoulders to the gut in the corner, she sets Karmen on the middle rope for a teardrop. Another takedown and cover for two from Jaida, who looks frustrated. She locks in a surfboard and sits on the shoulders, jumping down on the shoulders to break it.

Karmen put on Jaida’s shoulders but escapes, she hits several clotheslines and charges into the corner for a back elbow. Kick to the knee and then she slides in for a basement dropkick. Karmen off the middle rope for a sling blade for two. She goes for the spin kick but Jaida moves, HYpnotic from Jaida finishes it.

Winner: Jaida Partker (4:09)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: As good as a four-minute match will allow. Not much more to say about it.

Jaida attacks Karmen post-match and puts her on the mat, then charges in — Karmen moves and Thea was there checking on Karmen, taking the hit. Karmen with a spin kick to Jaida, who backs up as Karmen checks on Thea.

* Ava tells Hendry that the situation between him and Trick has to end. Hendry says he’s not backing down. Ava says that at Battleground it’s him against Trick with the TNA World Championship on the line. The contract signing is next week.

* Our NXT Spotlight features OTM, who are still a thing. They say the noise needs to calm down sometimes but they got sloppy. They say the tag team division is begging for a shot but they don’t beg. They’re going to take all the opportunities and the gold.

* Wes Lee is on the phone and laughs, saying every man has a price.

* Inamura tells Briggs they he disappointed him and says he’s sorry. He talked to Ava tonight and he’s going back to Japan. Briggs doesn’t want him to go and Inamura wishes he had been a better partner. He hands over the leather jacket and leaves. Brooks walks up with Niko and Izzi and says Briggs always thinks it’s the partner, but maybe the problem is him.

* Myles Borne celebrates with the NQCC and Charlie says that they need to get him ready to face Oba. Borne says he won and Dempsey says it needs to be him stretching the meathead. Oba walks up and says he’s impressed and will face Borne. Dempsey says that he’s taking the match and Borne says that he’s taking the match, but maybe next week he can show him how it’s done. Dempsey tries to talk it off but no luck. He says if Dempsey beats Oba, maybe it’s a triple threat at Battleground. Oba says he’s done with triple threats but he’ll see him next week. Dempsey says that’s wonderful selective hearing and walks off.

* CHASE U! Kale and Uriah say the first week has been awesome. Kale says they love the polo but thinks maybe they ditch it. They have ideas and Chase says people like the polo. They give him some clothes and he hims and haws before saying okay.

He comes out with a new jacket and says he’s going to try the other one — which is a tracksuit. Kale and Uriah love it and Chase says he kind of rocks with it. Chase U is Chase fit.

Set For Next Week:

– TNA World Title Match Contract Signing with Joe Hendry and Trick Williams

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match

Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace

They charge right at each other and trade shots to start. Giulia dodges and shot and decks Grace into the corner, chopping away at her. Big forearm from the Beautiful Madness, but Grace turns it around and beats on Giulia. Inverted atomic drop by Grace and a spinning faceplant by Grace. She picks Giulia up for a delayed vertical suplex — into a sitdown gutbuster over the shoulder for two!

Giulia sent hard into the corner, she grabs Giulia and puts goes after the neck with forearm shots. Full nelson, blocked by Giulia, and Grace hits the front and back forearms but Giulia with an STO for two.

Giulia with a shot in the corner but gets shoved back, Backslide smash into the corner but Giulia fires back. Grace puts Giulia on the apron, Giulia with a kick that gets caught and she goes for the hair grab. The ref intervenes at four, Giulia dropped to the mat and Grace comes off the top but Giulia moves. Grace with shots to Giulia, she goes for a suplex in the ring but Giulia trips her! Giulia pulls Grace to the apron and hits a neckbreaker to the floor as we go to break.

We’re back as Grace goes up and over a charging Giulia in the corner and hits a spinebuster for two — and Giulia with the guillotine to counter! Grace manages to get to her feet, but Giulia hits some headbutts. Grace with the suplex throw! They’re forehead to forehead and up, they trade shots back and forth. Giulia takes over, goes for an Irish whip but Jordynne holds on. But shot, Irish whip but Grace turns around and nails Giulia! Two bodyslams in quick succession, and then a Michinoku Driver for two-plus! Grace is in shock it wasn’t three.

Grace grabs Giulia in the corner, forearm and then Giulia ducks a shot. She gets put on the apron, goes up but gets nailed. Grace up — delayed superplex! She hits it and rolls right into a Jackhammer for a pin — two and a half! Grace goes for the Juggernaut Driver, Giulia counters. DDT by Giulia! Michinoku Driver by Giulia, cover for two-plus!

Giulia goes for the Northern Lights Bomb, countered by Giulia into an Octopus — Grace powers out! Reversals into a Tombstone toss! They’re both up! Backfists by Grace — JUGGERNAUT DRIVER! That finishes it!

Winner: Jordynne Grace (12:43)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: That one scary spot aside, this was fantastic. They both worked hard and clicked nicely. Great to see Grace get the shot here.

* Grace celebrates — AND HERE COMES STEPHANIE VAQUER! The champ is out to the ring and they stare down.

And with that, we’re done for the night!