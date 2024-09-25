Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 9.24.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as per the norm, and tonight’s is NXT’s final show on USA Network. In preparation for next week’s big debut on The CW, NXT has a lot teed up — most significantly, a press conference with Ethan Page, Roxanne Perez, Trick Williams, Giulia, Wes Lee and Zach Wentz for next week’s show. In addition, Grayson Waller returns and brings his talk show with special guests Nathan Frazer and Axiom, while Kelani Jordan will defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Wren Sinclair. Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece will team up against Rosemary and Wendy Choo, Riley Osborne will seek payback against Ridge Holland for his attacks on Chase U, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger face The O.C. Sounds like a very big show with plenty of potential!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the Women’s North American Title on the line!

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

Circle to start, Wren with a takedown and headscissors, back up and Kelani SLAPS Wren! Wren into the ropes and runs Kelani over, Kelani with a takedown and rolls through into a standing headlock. Wren tries to shove her off and they push off the corner, going to the mat. Back to their feet, Wren finally gets Kelani in the corner to break it. Wren into the corner, off the ropes and takes Kelani down, crossbody for two.

Wren starts to work over the left shoulder with an overhead chickenwing on the mat. Kelani back to her feet and gets to the ropes, flipping through and hitting a drop-toe hold. Roll-up by Wren, then Kelani, then Wren, then Kelani with the crucifix, all two-counts. Kelani with the dropkick to send Wren to the outside and leaps over the top onto her! And now we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Wren has Kelani on the mat in a submission hold, but Kelani escapes and jackknifes for two. Back up and Wren with an abdominal stretch, but Kelani breaks it with a hiptoss. Kelani builds momentum, running over Wren a couple of times, and hits a facebuster for two.

Kelani on the apron, she nails Wren and goes for the split-legged moonsault but Wren blocks it. She kicks Wren and goes for a frog splash, Wren moves and Kelani rolls through. Wren targets the side with shots and hits a gutwrench suplex, double underhook suplex, and goes for a full nelson but Kelani breaks it and rolls Wren up for two.

Wren shoves Kelani to the floor in front of the NQCC. They distract her and Wren leaps from the top, but Kelani moves and Wren takes out her stable! Back in the ring, stepover heel kick, split-legged moonsault takes it.

Winner: Kelani Jordan (9:46)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: That was a technically proficient match and they both looked good, though it never really reached the next level. They were holding back a touch which is fine, it just didn’t make for an upper-tier match.

* We get a montage of interviews about NXT coming to The CW next week with Trick and Shawn Michaels.

* It’s time for the NXT press conference and Page is first. He’s asked if he’s feeling pressure and he says pressure comes with the territory as champion. He’s always dreamed of being carrying a brand on his back and he’s doing it well. He says the difference is in how he handles the pressure and he’s at the top.

The next question asks what Trick does well and he says Trick is resilient but he won’t beat him. Finally he’s asked how big of a factor CM Punk will be as special guest referee, and he says Punk won’t be a factor at all and he personally guarantees that. He’s going to go see Punk to make sure of that.

* CM Punk is backstage with Je’Von when Trick walks up to him. Je’Von leaves and Trick says he wants to thank Punk for stepping in as referee. He says the last month has been chaotic and Page will use every underhanded trick but he isn’t going out like that. Punk knows that and he saw Trick come up to the top. He won’t let Page cheat, he won’t let Trick cheat and he hopes it’s Trick but he’s giving no favors. They share a man-hug and Punk leaves.

* It’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect! A-Town Down Under are in the ring already. Waller welcomes us to this very special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect but he can’t wait to leave. He’s back where it all started, noting they brought out the big guns for the last USA Network show.

Theory tells the fans to cut the booing which goes as expected and says they’re the greatest graduates in NXT history. He’s a two-time US Champion, Mr. Money in the Bank and the man who beat Cena at WrestleMania. Waller says they’re the two men who won the Tag Titles at WrestleMania and the two men WWE built a PPV around in Australia. Waller then says it’s time for a guy who looks like Kurt Cobain and one that looks like a Power Ranger in Fraxiom.

The champs are here! They sit down and Waller welcomes them, thanking them for dressing up. He hopes they haven’t taken offense at their jokes, and says they would be great on Smackdown as individual competitors, because the tag thing isn’t lasting.

Frazer says Fraxiom is fine but A-Town Down Under aren’t, they watch Smackdown to see who will turn on who. Theory says they’re solid but the things coming out of the champs’ mouths are vile. Waller says when they beat Fraxiom, they’re done but it’s a blessing because they’re better as singles wrestlers. Theory says when Frazer goes to the top he can do his flippidy doo-dah thing and Axiom can do his 630 pretzel.

Axiom says they didn’t plan things but they became the Grim Reapers of the NXT tag division, and Frazer says they’ll send A-Town six feet under! Theory says that sounded smooth, but he needs to remind them who he is. Every Friday, they put everyone down. And the champs are impressive but there are levels to this game.

Waller says that’s true and Frazer and Axiom but on banger after banger, but A-Town has been the brightest lights on the biggest stage, and they’ll give the champs the rub. That’s the Grayson Waller Effect.

Frazer asks why it’s just the Grayson Waller Effect and not the Grayson Waller and Austin Theory Effect. Theory looks annoyed and says it is a good idea. Waller says it was called that before they teamed up and they argue, but Waller gets the cheap shot on Frazer and they beat the champs down before posing with the titles.

* Earlier today Meta-Four are backstage and Lexis walks up but says he came in peace. He says they’re just going to keep going down the same road and he doesn’t want that. He says Oro has deep seeded trauma because of his dad and he understands. He’s not just saying this to upset Oro, but he didn’t have a good relationship with his dad and Lexis didn’t either. He offers a handshake and says may the best man win. Oro says to make sure Lexis makes his dad proud.

* Hank and Tank are here and say revenge in on their mind. They’re here first and they’re here last, honk honk!

The girls are in the lounge when Ashante walks in with a rose. Brinley says that cost him his match last week and he says she wasn’t getting the rose anyway. He walks up to Tatum, but her heart belongs to someone else. He says him too and walks off as Brinley and Karmen Petrovic train for their match.

Hank & Tank vs. The O.C.

All four men brawl to start and we end up with Gallows and Hank in the ring. Gallows runs over Hank and then tags in Anderson, they stomp Hank down in the corner. Gallows tags back in they send Hank into the corner. Karl charges in but Hank gets the boot up, he dodges a Gallows charge and tags in Tank. They pancake Gallows and Tank gets a two count.

Tank beats on Gallows and goes for a suplex but it’s blocked. Anderson in and gets nailed but Gallows with a roundhouse. Andersn tags in and hits a pump kick and Euro uppercut. Tank sent hard into the corner and falls to the mat. He nails Anderson but gets a shot back, Gallows tags in and hits a big kick to the head before locking in a chinlock.

Tank gets to his feet but gets sent into the corner, Gallows with a clothesline. Whip across the ring, Hank with the sacrifice plan and Tank nails Gallows. Hank tags in and he comes in hot, battering Anderson who tagged in. Whip across the ring, big boot knocks Gallows off the apron, Boss Man Slam, cover gets a nearfall.

Hank up top, but Gallows comes at him. He knocks Gallows off the apron but eats a ckick. Anderson up top — SUPERPLEX! Tank in and gets spinebusted onto Hank, cover on Hank gets two-plus.

Gallows tags in, they go for Magic City but Hank trips up Anderson. They take out Gallows and get the win!

Winner: Hank & Tank (4:51)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Fairly short match that again saw Hank & Tank get the win. Again, it was an acceptable but unmemorable match and I don’t know if it’s doing as much for Hank & Tank as NXT wants. I appreciate the effort though.

* Je’Von is with Cedric and can’t believe he’s facing Randy Orton in two weeks. Cedric says he’s got him in terms of prep. A-Town Down Under walk up and Theory says Evans reminds him of himself but has a roadblock in Cedric. Cedric says Evans has a better chance of beating Orton than A-Town of becoming Tag Champs. Evans says he’s up for a match and psyches A-Town out by saying “Hey Kevin Owens!”

Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

Lexis offers a handshake that is accepted without issue. Lockup, Lexis with a chancery into a snampare, he runs over Oro for a one-count. Wristlock, Mensah rolls through and kicks King. They trade shots, King takes over and Mensah off the ropes with an acrobatic takedown! Cover gets two. Big chop from Oro, Lexis sends Oro into the ropes and nails him. Oro goes into the ropes but Lexis pulls the ropes down and Oro ends up on the floor.

Lexis rolls Oro back in and follows, but Mensah with an inside cradle for two. King with a bodyslam and kick to the back. Stomp to the neck, Oro up and eats a shot before being sent into the corner — backbreaker out of the corner. King asks Oro what he’s got and Oro answers with an enzuigiri. They counter each other until King hits a superkick for two.

Back suplex into a backbreaker by King, who presses Mensah down into the knee. Oro elbows his way out of it, King with a chop and Oro fires back with several of his own. Asai moonsault, then a eight-count of headslams in the corner. Rolling spinning heel kick gets two.

King takes Oro down and covers, he puts his feet on the ropes but stops and says he’s not winning like that. Oro has no issue with it through and reverses, feet on the ropes for the pin!

Winner: Oro Mensah (4:39)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: A very decent match from these two. I don’t know where they’re going with Lexis but it’s somewhere, and that’s better than his generic feuds that go on too long based on hating each other’s music.

* The Family have gathered in a gym and Stacks says with Tony taking on Oba, they’re doing things the old way. Cue the training montage of Tony working his ass out cut with video from last week in a montage. Tony uses it as motivation as he climbs the rope, smashes cinder blocks, runs and works out. The last training is boxing, and he gets beat up. But he fights back and gets knocks his opponent down. The Family says he still has it and Stacks says The Don is back. Time to go to Chicago and get the contract signed. The match takes place in two weeks.

Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

Riley leaps on Ridge during his entrance! He rolls Ridge in, bell rings and he beats on Ridge in the corner. Irish whip reversed but Riley springboards into a crossbody for two. Riley dodges some shots but gets knocked down, Ridge catches Riley for a release belly to belly.

Ridge batters Riley with knees to the head, Riley with a big slap and he gets knockied to his knees. Riley counters out of a gutwrench suplex with a superkick, rollup gets two. Riley dodges a shot, hits a bulldog and a twisting standing moonsault for two. Mounted punches by Osborne but he gets shoved off.

Riley charges at Ridge but is caught and tossed in a belly to belly OVER the ropes! Ridge out of the ring and grabs Riley, says he should have trusted his gut and goes to throw Riley into the guardrail — but Riley reverses! RIley rolls Ridge in and kicks him from the apron. Up top, he leaps — Ridge gets the knees up but Riley puts the breaks on. He comes off the ropes — right into the Redeemer for three.

Winner: Riley Osborn (3:06)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Riley did most of the work here and looked pretty solid here, it was more offense than I’ve seen from him in a while. But Ridge got the win as expected, and pretty much with a single move..

Ridge stomps down Riley and kicks him out of the ring as Thea screams for Ridge to stop. Riley battles back but gets thrown into the steps. Ridge grabs the guardrail piece — but Riley with a superkick! Thea distracts Ridge — Riley off the steps with a takedown! Refs out now to break it up.

* The Miz says he saw Tony’s training montage and it was impressive. He suggests they have the contract signing on Miz TV next week, which sounds AWESOME!

* Oba is asked during a press conference about being on Miz TV and has no response. He’s asked about the training montage and says Tony can fool himself and his family, but can’t fool him. He’s broken. No more questions.

* A live interview was going to be next, but during the commercial break Wes is asked when Zach can hear him in their split interview. They went back and forth and Wentz asks if Lee is scared. Lee says it’s for Zach’s own protection so he makes it to Chicago. Wentz says he beat his ass at No Mercy. They continue talking, Lee says to make sure Gigi doesn’t watch. Wentz tells Lee to keep Gigi’s name out of his mouth and he says “Gigi Gigi Gigi!” Wentz leaves and Lee meets him, they brawl and crew try to break it up.

* Vic and Booker express gratitude to the USA Network and we get a montage of the best moments of NXT on USA Network featuring the likes of Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca, Keith Lee, Cameron Grimes, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Way, Tommaso Ciampa, Brok Breakker, Gunther, Chase U, Dexter and Indi, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, Melo and Trick’s alliance and feud, Undertaker choke slamming Bron, Cena and Miz showing up, Becky Lynch’s title reign, Cody Rhodes showing up, Joe Hendry, Tony D’Angelo, Wale, Pat McAfee, Tyrese Haliburton, Oba Femi, Roxy, Ethan Page, Jordynne Grace among others.

* Lola asks Ava why she called her into the office and Jaida shows up. Lola and Jaida get angry at each other, and Ava says they both have issues with Fatal Influence so they’re teaming up against each other against them. They argue and Ava says they have a week to figure it out. Jaida isn’t wasting her time here and will go find Fatal Influnce, and Lola says “not without me!”

Rosemary & Wendy Choo vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece

Wendy and Brinley start off, Wendy shoves Brinley in the corner and crawls toward her. Brinley with a wristlock, Karmen tags in and kicks Wendy. She gets sent into the corner but hits a leaping back kick, clothesline gets one-plus. Karmen with a shoulderlock but gets backed into the hostile corner, Rosemary tags in.

Double suplex by the Dark Duo but Petrovic lands on her feet and kicks them both. Brinley tags in and gets a two-count. Rosemary tags in Wendy who kicks Brinley in the back, basement slide clothesline by Rosemary and Wendy cover for two. Cartwheel splash in the corner and a charging big boot, Rosemary tags in and hangs Brinley over the ropes for a four-count.

Brinley tries to get the tag but Rosemary blocks it and nails Karmen. She tags in Wendy, double suplex and Wendy covers for two. Whip into the corner, Brinley gets the foot up and fights her way out of the corner. She knocks Rosemary off the apron, hits a big clothesline and goes to crawl for the tag — and Ashante is here. He gives the rose to a woman and that distratcs Karmen, Rosemary hits her finisher for the pinfall.

Winner: Wendy Choo & Rosemary (4:02)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was fine, but I have to ask — in what world do Rosemary and Wendy need distraction to beat Reece and Petrovic? The Ashante thing didn’t do the match any favors.

* CM Punk is talking to Sol Ruca when Ethan Page comes up. Sol leaves, and Page says he’s not happy Punk is the guest ref. He’s seen Punk as a referee, he’s been in his position and he doesn’t need Punk’s drama. Punk says he’s not going to let anyone cheat and won’t let Page low blow anyone behind the ref’s back. He doesn’t know if it’s drama, but Page isn’t going to win by falling backward on a guy. If Page is the guy and wins, Punk will raise his hand and put the title around his waist. But if he’s not, that’s too bad.

* Fatal Influence are at the press conference and are asked who will be competing next week. Fallon says everyone would like to know and will find out next week. They’re asked will be next for them if they win. Jacy says that Kelani Jordan doesn’t deserve to be champion and tries to continue, but Lola and Jaida come in and cut them off as officials hold them back.

Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. A-Town Down Under

Evans and Waller start off, but Waller goes after Cedric while Theory takes it to Evans. They double team Evans with Cedric down on the outside, Waller slams Evans headfirst into the top turnbuckle. Theory tags in and goes for a chop but Evans ducks and nails Theory. Off the ropes with a rana, Waller tags in and is caught with a headscissors and dropkick.

Evans grabs Waller but gets caught with a shot to the chin. Theory tags in, he gets whippe4d toward Evans but Evans with the foot up. Alexander pulls Waller out of the ring, Evans with a sunset flip for two but Theory takes back over with a big stop and a chinlock to slow things down.

Evans gets to his feet and fights back but eats a knee to the side. Theory goes for a suplex, but Evans counters into an inside cradle for two. Theory gets Evans in the corner and beats on him, Evans reverses a whip into the corner and hits a splash. Cedric tags in, big kick to the chest and cover gets two.

Theory with a thrust to throat, Waller tags in and nails Cedric but is hit with a dragon screw. Waller sent to the outside, Theory charges but the rope is pulled down. Evans leaps and is caught (kind of) during a somersault, Cedric then leaps in a somersault dive and they pose as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Alexander fights back against Theory but is hit with a backbreaker for two. He works over Cedric’s arm and tags in Theory, who locks Cedric in a chancery. Cedric fights back but is hit with a knee to the head to knock him down. Cover gets two.

Waller goes for the suplex but Cedric blocks it and gets an inside cradle for a nearfall. Immediate side kick from Waller, who gets on the second rope — Showtime for two. Waller goes for the spining lariat, Cedric ducks and gets the hot tag to Evans! Evans takes out both men, he leaps over the top onto Grayson and then back in the ring to leap on Theory! Springboard high velocity crossbody, cover but Waller breaks it up.

Waller tags in, he spins Evans around for the double shot with Theory and covers but Cedric breaks it up. Cedric and Austin on the apron, Cedric takes theory out but Waller out and he throws Cedric into the ring steps. Evans goes to dive through the ropes but gets nailed. Fraxiom are out here and distract Waller.

Evans takes out Waller and goes up top, but Axiom pulls Frazer off the apron. Evans slips, Waller hits the blockbuster, Theory tags in and takes out Theory with A-Town Down for three.

Winner: A-Town Down Under (11:37)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match all in all, I didn’t love the chaotic aspect of the finish but I get what they were going for.

* Trick is asked at the presser what a win would mean for him next week and he says it means everything. He wants to be part of the rare group of two-time champions. He says NXT is reaching new heights and he has to lead them. It has to be him, not Page. Asked if Punk will be a factor, he says he and Punk are good and he’s focused on Page who, whether he likes him or not, gets the job done. He has to control his emotions and beat Page.

* Roxy and Giulia WALK backstage.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

– Miz TV with guests Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo

– Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

– Lola Vince & Jaida Parker vs. Two Members Of Fatal Influence

* Byron is in the ring and Roxy and Giulia are at their own tables. They’ve gathered questions for both on social media and have reporters to ask questions. First question is for Giulia: is she more impressed or intimidated with Roxy’s reign.

Roxy interrupts and asks if he’s just assuming she’ll take the title Byron asks Roxy to let Giulia answer. Giulia speaks in Japanese and Roxy looks annoyed. Funaki then translates and says “Roxy has said she’s the Prodigy, but now her time is up. I saw she came into NXT and 20 years old and carried the brand, but I came to NXT to become Women’s Champion. I became the Beautiful Madness by creating my opportunities, and in Chicago I’ll show Roxanne not only is it a new era, but that it’s time she passes the torch to me.”

Roxy is asked how this match is different from any other match. Roxy says she was a Giulia fan before any of them were actual Giulia fans. She’s studied her and watched probably every match she’s had in Japan. She wondered if their paths would ever cross, and says this is a dream match — for Giulia. She says Giulia has never stepped in the ring with the equity she has, and says Giulia came to WWE looking for her. She says her title is the only one that matters and Giulia knows that, that’s why she came here looking for her. Roxy says NXT is entering a new era and the only person that deserves to hold it is her.

Giulia asks if Roxy wonders what happens when she beats her and Roxy says it won’t happen. Giulia is asked if the buzz around her is making her somewhat overconfident. She says no, she feels good and moving to America has been incredible. Everything is new. But what’s not new? That shs’s still the most feared wrestler in the world. NXT gets to feel the Beautiful Madness. She starts to talk and someone talks in Japan — it’s STEPHANIE VAQUER!

Stephanie asks from the Tron what they’re going to do when she’s waiting on the other side of the title match!

And with that, we’re done for the night!