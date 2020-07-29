wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Pays Tribute to Brian Christopher On Anniversary Of His Death
Today is the two-year anniversary of the death of Brian Christopher Lawler, and his father Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler paid tribute to him on social media. Brian passed away on July 29, 2018. Lawler is currently involved in a wrongful death lawsuit with Hardeman County, Tennessee after he claims the Sheriff’s Office failed to provide Brian with treatment for drug and alcohol issues during his incarceration, and that they “altogether failed to provide him with appropriate care after he was assaulted by another inmate” on the day he died.
Lawler wrote: “Today is a sad anniversary. Two years ago today we got the horrible news that my son Brian had died. I miss him every day. We are headed to his gravesite now to visit.#RIPBrianChristopher #GrandMasterSexay #ToolCool”
Today is a sad anniversary. Two years ago today we got the horrible news that my son Brian had died. I miss him every day. We are headed to his gravesite now to visit.#RIPBrianChristopher#GrandMasterSexay#ToolCool pic.twitter.com/54Jw1sk4OL
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 29, 2020
