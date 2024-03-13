Jerry Lawler Reportedly Set For Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Memphis, Missing Convention

PWInsider reports that Jerry Lawler announced that he will miss The Big Event convention in New York as he is set to be at WWE’s Smackdown taping. Smackdown takes place in his hometown of Memphis. He will appear at the taping but it’s unknown if he will be on camera.

Lawler said he was unable to get a flight after Smackdown to get him to NYC before the convention, so he had to back out.