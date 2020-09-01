wrestling / News
WWE News: Jessamyn Duke Makes Raw Underground Debut, Mickie James Challenges Asuka, James vs. Lana Clip
– Jessamyn Duke made her Raw Underground debut on Monday night’s Raw, which culminated in knocking out Billie Kay. Duke defeated a challenger before she and Marina Shafir challenged the just-broken up IIconics to enter the ring. Peyton Royce pushed Kay into the ring and the inevitable follows:
– Earlier in the episode, Asuka had an in-ring promo that was interrupted by Mickie James. James came in and put Asuka over as one of the greatest champions ever and said she was coming for Asuka’s title:
– WWE also posted video from James’ match that immediately followed, where she defeated Lana:
