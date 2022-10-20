Jesse Godderz On Al Snow’s Influence On His Career, His Big Brother Appearances

Jesse Godderz credits WWE legend and OVW owner Al Snow for much of his career success and talked about Snow and more in a new interview. Godderz spoke with Muscle & Fitness for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his recurring appearances in Big Brother: “I now hold the record of having more annual appearances on “Big Brother” than any other houseguest in the show’s illustrious history. The network and the producers of the show genuinely liked the appearances so much, and they ended up being so successful, that they kept bringing me back to pop a rating. Many of my appearances were among Big Brother’s highest rated episodes of the season!”

On his workout regimen: “I usually work out around five days per week. Each session takes approximately one hour. I try to go in and out without much rest between sets, to keep my heart rate up. I’m pretty much all business in the gym!”

On Al Snow’s influence on his career: “I owe most of my success to the WWE legend. He is the best of the best. He trained me at OVW and made me into the world-class athlete I am today.”

On his goals: “Working again with the seven-time Mr Olympia, Phil Heath. I hope to bring Phil into OVW at some point. He’d make an excellent professional wrestler! He’s an icon in bodybuilding and I know he could become one in wrestling as well. My tag team partner Robbie and I called him our Big Bro, and we still do.”