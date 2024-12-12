– During a recent interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura discussed his biggest contribution to pro wrestling, and being the first wrestler to force former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to deal with an agent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jesse Ventura on Vince McMahon: “I got no relationship with him. Not really. Nothing.”

Ventura on his biggest contribution to wrestling: “When I got inducted into the Hall of Fame, they asked me what I felt my biggest contribution was to pro wrestling. I think I shocked everyone, and I know I irritated Vince and Linda (McMahon), but I said, ‘I believe my biggest contribution to wrestling was the fact that I was the first wrestler in history who made Vince McMahon deal with a manager or agent.’ (Hulk) Hogan never did. Hogan dealt with Vince. Hogan had a Hollywood agent. I was the first one, and that resulted because of Predator.”

On McMahon saying he couldn’t work on Predator: “He told me I couldn’t do it, so I quit. I went and did Predator, and while I was doing Predator, Arnold (Schwarzenegger) said, ‘In September, I’m going to do Running Man, there is a part you’re perfect for, would you like to do it?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah.’ I negotiated ‘Running Man’ first, then I went back to Vince. You know why that was? That gives you FU money in your pocket where if he doesn’t do what I’m satisfied with, I tell him, ’Flake off, I’m doing ‘Running Man’ in the fall. I’m okay. I have another major movie with Arnold.'”

As previously noted, Ventura will be providing broadcast commentary work for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.