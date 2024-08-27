Jesse Ventura On If He Still Has Political Hopes, Has Nearly Quit WWE Hall of Fame Over Donald Trump

Jesse Ventura recently weighed in on whether he still has aspirations in politics and says he’s nearly resigned from the WWE Hall of Fame over Donald Trump. Ventura of course had a run as Minnesota’s governor from 1999 to 2003, and he weighed in on his work in that arena during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether he still has political aspirations: “If had ballot access in all 50 states, and I were allowed in the debates, I’d be the next President of the United States. Right now. I have an objection to one of these candidates. I object to him, and I can say him so you know who it is now. I can object to him because he is in the wrestling hall of fame. I’ve almost resigned from it on two or three occasions because of that.”

On having previously been friendly with Trump at WrestleMania 20: “He ain’t the same man. He ain’t the same guy, and you learn more about people as time goes on.”