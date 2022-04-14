Jessi Kamea Says She’s Not Done With Wrestling Yet

Jessi Kamea hasn’t jumped back into wrestling since she was released from WWE last November, but she’s not done with it. Kamea spoke with Alicia Atout for a new interview and said that while she has a lot of other projects going on, wrestling is still something she wants to explore.

“That’s definitely something I know a lot of people on [social media have been asking]. Fans have been asking ‘When are you gonna wrestle again?’,” Kamea said (per Fightful). “I did put a little something on my [Instagram] story like ‘No, I’m not done.’ I’m excited to check out the independent scene. As somebody who really didn’t know that much about wrestling, [WWE] was my only exposure to wrestling and having other colleagues come in and tell me about their experiences with it … it’s just like this whole new world to me.”

She continued, “I’m really excited about my first match, I kind of don’t want it to be against anybody I know. That seems like such an interesting experience to me. I had the luxury of training with the same people all the time. For me not knowing it was [a luxury] at the time, to be able to do everything that WWE calls for, [you have to be] a high caliber talent. I have a lot of respect for the women there. But I’m also excited to meet other women and meet other competitors on the independent scene. No idea where that’s gonna take place at first, but once it happens I will happily announce that. I still feel like it’s something I want to explore.”

Kamea was on NXT as part of the Robert Stone brand before she was among WWE’s NXT releases in November of 2021.