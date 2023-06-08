Jessica McKay Announces She’s Pregnant

Former WWE and Impact star Jessica McKay is expecting, announcing her pregnancy on Thursday. McKay, who was Billie Kay in WWE and joined her Iiconics partner Cassie Lee as Jessie McKay in Impact, posted to Instagram to announce the news as you can see below.

McKay’s last match was in April of last year for Impact, where she and Lee lost the Knockouts Tag Team Championships to Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to McKay and her growing family!