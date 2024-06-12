Jessica Troy Reflects On Learning From Matches With Robbie Eagles

Jessica Troy was trained by and worked matches with Robbie Eagles, and she recently discussed how much she learned from him. Troy recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan and spoke about her experiences working with the NJPW star.

“That is probably any match I have with Robbie is the match I learned the most from, I find,” Troy said. “He works a style that meshes really well with me. I think like, I really appreciate how he builds a match and puts in all the work towards the spots to get an emotion from a crowd. I like what he does. I try to do that, not as well, but I really try to get his reactions from the crowd for me also.”

She continued, “So anytime I get to work him, it’s just a learning experience for me, because he’s already a coach as well at PWA. So he has trained me for 10 years. Then getting in the ring is just a whole different learning curve, which is great. He does that for a lot of the wrestlers as well. up-and-coming wrestlers, he’ll put a match together with them on the show, on like an academy show, just to really test them and force them to move outside their comfort zone, basically.”

The two last faced off in the finals of PWA Colosseum in 2022, a bout that Eagles won.