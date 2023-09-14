Jessie Godderz Weighs In On Dixie Carter’s Appearance In OVW

Dixie Carter made an appearance on a recent episode of OVW, and Jessie Godderz recently commented on the surprise moment. Godderz was involved in the segment and spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard about it. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On Carter showing up in the episode: “I love Dixie, she gave me a shot. She gave me a huge opportunity herself. You try to stick around the people that you like first and foremost. In relationships, business, and stuff like that, you keep around individuals that are like minded or have your best interests in mind because they’re far and few between. Dixie is one of those individuals. To see her, and like you said, whether it’s the rub, whether it’s helping OVW, whether it’s helping the promotion of wrestling, all of that kind of came to fruition because of Al Snow. It was definitely by design if I had to guess, and it was awesome. It was awesome that she was a part of it and I can’t thank her enough because like you said, it kind of sent a shockwave and a burst of instantaneous recognition through OVW once again.”

On EC3 likely having something to do with the appearance: “True, true. He is a Carter, he is a Carter, I’ll give him that. I don’t really like him too much, I feel like he’s trying to be — I’m the Ken doll of OVW. I feel like he’s trying to swoop in somehow and act like he’s the Adonis, like I’ve literally been called the Adonis my whole life. I can’t give him too much props, but he probably had a little to do with it if I had to guess.”