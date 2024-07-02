Je’Von Evans Discusses Working With Matt Bloom And Johnny Moss

While speaking to the Under The Ring podcast, Je’Von Evans, a breakout WWE NXT star, spoke about training at the Performance Center under Matt Bloom and Johnny Moss.

At NXT Heatwave, Evans will challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. He said (per Fightful),

“For me, I have the opportunity to learn from the best wrestlers ever. A lot of, the majority of the people there are the best, that’s why they work there and that’s why they coach. My goal is to the best, so it doesn’t matter what advice I get if it seems like it isn’t resonating with me right now, imma need it in the future. I’ll take everybody’s advice, usually my go-to is Matt Bloom or Johnny Moss. Johnny Moss, he’s so blunt, Coach Bloom too, they’re so blunt. They’ll be completely honest with you, they won’t sugarcoat it or nothing. You most definitely need that feedback to be the best and I love criticism, especially if it’s something where I can take it and prove to you why this works for me. Eventually, I’m gonna get to the reason why you should like what I do. Those are most definitely my go-tos, they’re always honest with me. Even like some of the wrestlers like Josh Briggs, I go up to him too. He’s been wrestling for a long time too, he’ll look out for me and everything else.”