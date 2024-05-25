wrestling / News

Jey Uso on How Bret Hart Inspired His Current Look

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Jey Uso 3-11-24 Image Credit: WWE

– The Battleground Podcast recently interviewed WWE Superstar Jey Uso, who discussed how Bret Hart inspired his current look. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on Bret Hart inspiring his look: “There was an old commercial with Bret Hart. Do you remember it? That commercial came on and he had the pink glasses. I’m automatically, ‘Light bulb.’ Like I need blue ones. I need the exact same ones but blue.”

On wanting to mimic that look: “Remember, it had the rubber strap on here and it was like very flimsy? I wanted that whole look. I wanted that. We couldn’t get it but kind of took it a little bit to make it mine. But I stole the whole idea from Bret Hart.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Jey Uso lost to Gunther in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

