– Old Bloodline stablemates Roman Reigns and Jey Uso came together and achieved victory tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. They were successful in their tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, getting some payback.

Roman Reigns actually sacrificed himself, taking a spear from Bron Breakker to spare his cousin from the movie. Then, Jey Uso pulled off the win for his team, hitting Reed with an Uso Splash to secure the win.

You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is available HERE.

SummerSlam kicks off with the arrival of @iamcardib! pic.twitter.com/XQ33rDCl0B — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

The OTC kicks off SummerSlam! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/LBlRrJFth5 — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

bron the song parody man 😂 pic.twitter.com/9sTiOl56Tk — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

They hit the 1D at SummerSlam! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/DM8EODhY8g — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025