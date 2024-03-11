Jey Uso Says His Promos Will Be 100% Real For Jimmy Uso Feud

Ever since Jimmy Uso caused Jey to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam, it appears that the twin brothers are heading towards a clash at WrestleMania 40 with reported plans in place for that to happen. Jimmy recently cost Jey the Intercontinental Title on an episode of Raw as well.

While speaking to Tim & Eli on Battleground (per Fightful), Jey commented on a potential match against Jimmy at WWE WrestleMania 40.

“Personally, I’m a little kid all over again. Hopefully it’s me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I’m a little kid. It’s going to be so easy. We’re just going to do what we do all the time. What I’m most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I’m trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya’ll are going to be like, ‘They are 100% real.’ That’s what is going to make it fire. It’s going to be real. I’m excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It’ll be different from every other angle,” said Jey.