Jey Uso Appears On WWE NXT, Hangs With Trick Williams

Jey Uso made an appearance at the start of this week’s WWE NXT to share the ring with Trick Williams. The WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT Champion appeared in the opening segment of Tuesday’s show, with Uso coming out after Williams’ promo about being the new champion was interrupted by Wes Lee.

Lee said that he was focused on winning Williams’ championship now that he’s rid of Zachary Wentz, and said he would leave Williams in the dust. That brought out Uso, and he and Williams commiserated together.