wrestling / News
Jey Uso Appears On WWE NXT, Hangs With Trick Williams
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
Jey Uso made an appearance at the start of this week’s WWE NXT to share the ring with Trick Williams. The WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT Champion appeared in the opening segment of Tuesday’s show, with Uso coming out after Williams’ promo about being the new champion was interrupted by Wes Lee.
Lee said that he was focused on winning Williams’ championship now that he’s rid of Zachary Wentz, and said he would leave Williams in the dust. That brought out Uso, and he and Williams commiserated together.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood