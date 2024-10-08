Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and tonight NXT is in St. Louis for its second week on The CW! Tonight’s episode has a lot going on as Trick Williams will speak following his NXT Championship win last week, as will Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade after Jade returned on last week’s show. Randy Orton comes to NXT tonight as he takes on Je’Von Evans, and Fraxiom will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against A-Town Down Under. Oba Femi is also defending his title as he faces Tony D’Angelo, and Kelani Jordan teams with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill against Fatal Influence. That’s a big show and it looks like it should be quite fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.