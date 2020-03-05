Jillian Hall Gives Birth To Baby Daughter

Jillian Hall has recently given birth to her second daughter, Violet Elise Farrow, at 4:57 PM on Tuesday. She weighed seven pounds, three ounces, and was twenty inches long. The father is Zac ‘Pharaoh’ Farrow. Violet already has her own Instagram account @violetelisef.

Hall wrote: “I am in love [heart emoji] it wasn’t an easy day by far, one of the hardest of my life! I wouldn’t trade it for the world though… Meet our daughter, Violet Elise Farrow! One of the biggest blessings of my life!”