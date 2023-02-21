Jim Cornette’s Wife Says Unofficial Facebook Group Has Been Posting On Cornette’s Behalf

Jim Cornette’s wife has spoken out about an unofficial Facebook group for Cornette that is allegedly posting on behalf of the legend without his permission. Stacy Cornette isseud a statement about the Cult of Cornette Facebook group, accusing the group’s admins of “going into business for themselves” and making statements on Cornette’s behalf that they had not been authorized to make. Stacy says that the admins also removed and blocked her from the group.

Stacy posted to her Facebook account:

“I can’t believe I have to make this announcement AGAIN.

The Cult of Cornette FB group is an UNOFFICAL fan page.Thats all. The ADMINS decided to go into buisness for themselves posting on Jim behalf AND removed and blocked me from the group! LOL classy.

They DO NOT speak for Jim *smh* They do not have authorization to sell merchandise AND we have never heard about any of these charities that they’re supposedly giving proceeds to. There is NO authorized store on Pro Wrestling Ts etc. All lies.

Weve had NO involvment with the Cult of Cornette FB page for quite sometime now.

Please share this info so fans of Jims dont get swindled by these goofs.

Thanks,

Mrs C”