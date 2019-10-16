Jim Crockett Making Convention Debut at Starrcast IV

– Starrcast IV has landed a legend, as Jim Crockett will be making his first convention appearance at the show next month. The Starrcast Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Crockett will be appearing at the con, which takes place from November 7th through the 10th in Baltimore.

Crockett joins a roster of stars appearing at the convention in Cody and Brandi Rhodes, the Young Bucks, Jim Ross, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, Tony Schiavone, Sting, Magnum TA, Robocop, The Great Muta, Raven, The Sandman, Taz, and many more. You can find out more here.

