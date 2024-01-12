wrestling / News
Jim Ross Says AEW Contract Expires Next Month, Hopes To Renew It
January 11, 2024 | Posted by
Jim Ross says that his AEW contract expires next month, though he’s hoping to renew the deal. On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross and his co-host Conrad Thompson had a converrsation where JR confirmed that his deal was up on February 14th.
When Thompson told JR that it would be a “a pretty sweet renewal for Mr. Tony Khan,” Ross replied (per Fightful):
“I hope so. I would like to finish up in AEW. I have to be realistic about things. These birthdays, I’m the same age as (Nick) Saban and (Bill) Belichick. I just love working with [AEW].”
JR was at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and called the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita main event.
