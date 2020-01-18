Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed why Chris Benoit won’t be inducted into the WWE Fall of Fame or any other Hall of Fame. Highlights are below.

“I knew Chris very well. He did not like to disrupt, he did not like to become a problem, he was a company guy. How do you explain that, the last 48 hours, you gotta deduct this now, common, but he would have said, ‘I don’t want to go in the Hall of Fame because I will be a distraction.’ And he’s absolutely correct. There’s no way, in any Hall of Fame, that would induct Chris Benoit, simply because his induction, and the last 48 hours of his life, which is what everybody wants to focus on, they don’t want to focus on Brad Armstrong and Chris Benoit having a hell of a wrestling match at the last Clash of Champions I worked. They would rather talk about the murder-suicide. That would be the media, the internet, the dirt sheet guy, everybody would be talking about that time. And I don’t think he’d like that, I really don’t believe he’d like it. Is his skillset good enough to go in the Hall of Fame? Oh my God, yes. Is it all about your skillset? No it’s not. So I think WWE and anybody else, but WWE specifically because they get the most publicity with their Hall of Fame, would say the same thing. He would be a distraction and unfair to the other talents being inducted and their families.”

