Jim Ross On Edge Cashing In On John Cena At New Year’s Revolution 2006, Their TLC Match At Unforgiven

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Edge cashing in on John Cena at New Year’s Revolution 2006, their TLC match at Unforgiven, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Edge cashing in on John Cena at New Year’s Revolution 2006: “It would the first time we really used the Money in the Bank concept, and it was historic in that respect based on where and how the stipulation has evolved over the years. But for Edge, winning his first title was huge. I’m sure if you asked him, he’d probably say that was one of the highlights of his career. To think he came from being an indie wrestler in Ontario making little or no money, and he and Christian signing with us for a developmental contract and training in the warehouse…..these two cats were very much students of the game. I would say the journey that Edge was on and then finally winning the title was significant. It was certainly significant for me because I was very proud of him.”

On whether WWE had discussions on John Cena turning heel: “I never was involved in any serious discussions with Vince about it. We’d sometimes chuckle about it because it was like a remnant holdover from the Attitude Era. I don’t think we ever had any serious discussion about it. We might chuckle about it, or Vince and I may talk about the audience and how the audience is changing. It was in front of our very eyes into what we see today. People are very outspoken. It was never a big issue, quite frankly.”

On the infamous “live sex celebration” segment featuring Edge and Lita on RAW: “It wasn’t appropriately named. It denoted a little darkness. It certainly wasn’t family-friendly. If it had a different name, you could’ve basically done the same thing. But the live sex show indicates that somebody is gonna have sex on the air. You’re not going to the drive-in together and sit there and hold hands and eat popcorn. So, I think the connotation of what live sex show meant wasn’t real positive. But it was another remnant of the Attitude Era. To me, it was more appropriate for the Attitude Era, if it was appropriate at all. If you liked it, it was good TV. If you didn’t like it, it wasn’t good TV. It’s simply that simple.”

On Edge and Cena’s TLC Match at Unforgiven 2006: “People were so accustomed to seeing the Hardyz, Edge and Christian, and the Dudleyz – teams, in these TLC matches. It gave you more opportunity and more inventory there for crash and burns. But these two guys pulled it off big time. It shows they got along and that they had the cooperation and were pros. I don’t think there was ever a better singles TLC match that I can remember seeing in WWE or anywhere.”



