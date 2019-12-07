wrestling / News
Jim Ross On If Vince McMahon Ever Considered Bringing Eric Bischoff to WWE In 1999 After WCW Sent Bischoff Home
On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about if Vince McMahon considered bringing in Eric Bischoff after Bischoff was sent him by Turner in September of 1999.
“I don’t think so, Conrad. Now look, I was pretty much a member of Vince’s inner circle during that crucial time and I wasn’t by myself, not trying to say that, but I never heard that conversation take place. I don’t think Vince still was convinced that Bischoff was that smart, and didn’t give him the credit for the success that he had, even though, as you mentioned, 83 weeks in a row we got spanked. So, that’s just the facts. They had better creative, they didn’t lose their momentum, but when they lost their momentum, they never were able to really truly regain it.”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Files Trademark For ‘The Bad Boy’, Apologizes To Rusev
- Bandido No-Shows AAA Event, Believed To Have Signed with CMLL
- Detailed Week 10 Ratings Breakdown for AEW Dynamite vs. NXT
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002