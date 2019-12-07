Jim Ross On If Vince McMahon Ever Considered Bringing Eric Bischoff to WWE In 1999 After WCW Sent Bischoff Home

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about if Vince McMahon considered bringing in Eric Bischoff after Bischoff was sent him by Turner in September of 1999.

“I don’t think so, Conrad. Now look, I was pretty much a member of Vince’s inner circle during that crucial time and I wasn’t by myself, not trying to say that, but I never heard that conversation take place. I don’t think Vince still was convinced that Bischoff was that smart, and didn’t give him the credit for the success that he had, even though, as you mentioned, 83 weeks in a row we got spanked. So, that’s just the facts. They had better creative, they didn’t lose their momentum, but when they lost their momentum, they never were able to really truly regain it.”

