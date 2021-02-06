Jim Ross On The Nation Of Domination, Ron Simmons’ Chemistry With The Rock, Simmons Shooting On Ahmed Johnson

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed The Nation of Domination in WWE, Ron Simmons’ chemistry with The Rock, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on the idea behind the Nation of Domination: “It’s the same reason you do most factions. You hope that if you’re lucky, that one or more members of said faction will spin out. I use the Jennifer Aniston illustration. She was in an ensemble cast on Friends, and she was the only one that really hit gold after Friends. She spun out of her ensemble cast and became a single star. I think that’s what you’re always looking for with these factions, at least in my experience. The guys we put in the Nation of Domination were all good soldiers who were deserving of an opportunity to better their income in life and the profession they chose. I may sound hypocritical here, but the Nation of Domination was all about race. I didn’t like that aspect of it, but I did like the fact that some deserving dudes were getting an opportunity to become stars. That theory worked because this one kid has done pretty good since then in Dwayne Johnson. It extended their careers. Look at Godfather.

On Ron Simmons shooting on Ahmed Johnson after Ahmed being difficult to deal with: “Farooq became a huge babyface with the boys because Ahmed was challenging to do business with and to be around. Quick Ahmed story – he was all upset about something, and I want to believe we were in upstate New York doing TV. I was in charge of talent relations, and he wanted to me. Apparently, he put the word out that if he didn’t hear what he needed to hear, there was gonna be problems, referring to the meeting. I remember having the meeting and I can’t remember how it came about, but Godfather came into the meeting. He came into the meeting because he had heard there could be issues. I can’t defend myself against Ahmed, but I’m gonna have the meeting. He’s a talent and deserving of me to listen. Ahmed was a little surprised when Godfather came in and sat down because the jig was up.

“I think a lot of the guys when Ahmed left were happy. He was high maintenance. The thing about it is, he’s very insecure. There’s nothing more insufferable than insecure wrestlers who believe that they don’t have any hope……the most insufferable people are the ones who wake up in the morning and go, ‘Where did the time go? I should have saved more money. I need to buy this luxury SUV. I need to buy this big house.’ That’s what you get into when guys don’t have a Plan B……Ahmed was no fun to be around. He had a hard time telling the truth. He said things that were maybe partially true, but they weren’t things that could clearly be determined truthful or not. When he left, there was no celebration, and there was no parade. I think there was relief that finally a real negative element had been removed from the locker room.”

On Simmons’ feud with The Rock: “Good mutual rub. It helped Ron, and it helped Rock. It got them involved in a main story. I think those two guys had good chemistry, and the thing I know was there was respect. They both respected the hell out of each other. Rock played at Miami, and Ron played at Florida State. They had a lot of background in that regard and similarities. Big-time athletes. So, there was great respect there, and I thought they had good chemistry.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.