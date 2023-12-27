Jim Ross Praises Scotty 2 Hotty as a Great Producer Hire for AEW

– During a recent edition of Grilling JR, AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (aka Scott Garland) working in AEW as a producer (via Fightful):

Jim Ross on Scott 2 Hotty as a producer in AEW: “I also saw Scotty 2 Hotty there, Scott Garland. I guess he’s going to contribute as a producer. Good kid. I like him. I hired him way back in the day. Him and Brian Christopher made a good tag team. A good, mid-card, babyface tag team. Always good on a card. Both were very talented. A lot of people don’t realize just how talented Brian Christopher was because, unfortunately, some of the other issues in his life distracted many fans from acknowledging that.”

On why he’s a good hire by Tony Khan: “He’s there. He’ll do a good job. He’ll have young ideas. He’s old school at heart, an old soul type of thing. So, that’s a great get by Tony Khan, I think, with Scott Garland.”

Garland revealed that he was working in AEW behind-the-scenes as a producer earlier in October. He previously worked in WWE NXT as a producer and coach but requested his release in November 2021.