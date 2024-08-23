Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton Is On The List Of Greatest Wrestlers Of All-Time

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, including Randy Orton beating Chris Benoit for the World title at SummerSlam 2004. Here are the highlights:

On where Randy Orton ranks on the all-time greatest wrestlers list: “Right there at the top of the list. He is right there at the top of the list, without question. He’s a natural. Pro wrestling was in his DNA, still is. He still goes out and has as good a match as anybody on the card to this very day. He’s talented as hell, and he’s brought his game forward with him through all these title reigns, main events, and so forth.”

On Randy Orton’s World Title win at SummerSlam in 2004: “He was a handsome young guy. Fresh, this whole act had not been replicated. In other words, he didn’t have multiple championship runs before this night. So it made all the sense in the world when you think about it logically. But I think that’s the whole thing that proves my point to some degree. Wrestling fans like new, and they like believable new. And Orton, as you said, was so skilled that his ‘believable new’ sold tickets.”

