Jim Ross Reacts to Picture of Natalya & Sister in Bikinis, Natalya Responds
Jim Ross was feeling a bit of thirst on Monday afternoon, sharing some appreciation of Natalya’s sister Jenni in a response to their bikini pic on social media. Natalya posted a photo of herself and Jenni Neidhart by the pool and expressed how her sister never believes it when Nattie tells her she’s pretty, which led to JR stepping in to share his thoughts.
Ross retweeted Natalya’s post, writing:
“She’s gorgeous @NatbyNature
Runs in the family!
Wish she was a a bit older.”
Nattie replied to JR, writing: “Thank you! I’ll tell her you said hi!”
Natalya most recently came up short in a bid to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, and lost a match against new champion Liv Morgan on last week’s Smackdown in an attempt to earn another shot at the title.
Thank you! I’ll tell her you said hi! ❤️
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 19, 2022
