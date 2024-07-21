Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s WWE CEO Skits In 1999 

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, including Steve Austin as the new WWE CEO skits in 1999 and filming it at Titan Tower.

On the skits: “He was a great character. He assimilated to a variety of roles and descriptions, and was just a great performer in a non-wrestling role. I think he was just as effective in the non-wrestling roles, Conrad, as he was in the ring as the Texas Rattlesnake. It worked. He just got over and it worked, he could connect to the audience. And it was a new venture for him, and I think that excited him because he liked new stuff. He liked new ideas. And we certainly gave him some new stuff to think about. There’s no doubt about that. And he did a hell of a job carrying that description.”

On whether he was part of making the skits: “I helped facilitate making sure we got all the right bodies there… I only helped facilitate getting all the people there that they wanted in the shot. But it didn’t have a script. No script. It was just an ad-lib. We kind of knew the direction we wanted to go in, but we were going to leave a lot of that up to Steve because it really is all about him. And so, no script and Austin’s own creative abilities are on display. And he did a great job.”

