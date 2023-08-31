Jim Ross Was Surprised By FTR’s Win At All In, Compares Them To Midnight Express

Jim Ross found himself a bit surprised by FTR’s win over the Young Bucks at AEW All In. FTR retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against their longtime rivals at the PPV, and JR weighed in on the matter on AdFreeShows’ Grilling JR. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On FTR getting the win: “[I was] surprised a little bit, to be honest with you… I also believe, without too much extended hyperbole, that these are the two best working tag teams in wrestling right now.”

On comparisons between FTR and the Midnight Express: “I said it on the air, that FTR reminds me of the Midnight Express. Midnight Express were wrestling heels. They could wrestle with you, and then when they got out-wrestled, as in the tradition, … then they started cheating, taking shortcuts.” Ross compared Sunday’s match between the Young Bucks and FTR to some of the classics held back in the day between the Midnight Express and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express in Mid-South Wrestling, and expressed that he felt proud to be able to call the match on Sunday.