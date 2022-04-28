Jim Ross To Work With The Rock’s Production Company On Wrestling-Themed Project

Jim Ross has revealed that he will be doing some work with The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company soon on a wrestling-themed project. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he, Jake Roberts, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase will be working with the company on a project looking back at wrestling’s territory days.

“I tape Young Rock every week,” Ross said of the Great One’s NBC series (per Fightful). “My old friend Brian Gewirtz is so involved in that. I’m going to be doing some work with Rock’s company coming up soon, going back and looking at the territories, I’m not sure the platform is going to be airing on, but I was really happy to have the opportunity or to have the opportunity to participate. I suppose it’d be a nice little gig, I think I will be joined by Jake [Roberts], Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase.”

He continued, “We’re going to look at the Mid-South territory first. So it should be fun. Rock is a great example of being successful as hell and one of the reasons is that he has surrounded himself with like-minded people who have great product knowledge.”