Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express

– On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed how the team of the Midnight Express has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express was inducted by Jim Cornette into the Hall of Fame in 2017. Cohost Conrad Thompson asked JR if Cornette being a very outspoken and controversial individual was the cause of Midnight Express not yet being inducted. Cornette was the longtime manager for the tag team. Below are some highlights.

JR on Cornette’s outspokenness keeping Midnight Express out of the HOF: “Can’t be another reason. Can’t be another reason. Long-term, decades, plus, plus, plus of success, being one of the greatest tag teams of any generation, in any territory, worked with any talents, gotta be Corny’s outspokenness. And if that’s the reason, it’s a bull**** reason. So yeah, if the Midnight Express are not in a Hall of Fame, like a WWE Hall of Fame, as we’re probably referring to here, it’s a shame. If we don’t create it, we ain’t acknowledging it. I think they’ve lessened that philosophy over the years, but Midnight Express should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Why they’re not? It has to be Corny’s outspokenness, and I think he should continue to be as outspoken as he wants.”

JR on Cornette being polarizing and not talking to him about AEW: “Look. He got in quarters in AEW. I work for AEW. I love working for AEW quite frankly. Corny and I have never discussed my job with AEW. We’re not going to because I don’t care to hear his opinion about where I work and how I earn a living. It’s irrelevant, but our friendship is still our friendship. That’s a different animal. But he is outspoken, and he’s very polarizing. And some day, the decision makers in WWE are going to make good logic of a commonsense decision, and they’re going to end up the Midnight Express. Hell, it could be this year for all we know. But they’re overdue, no doubt.”

